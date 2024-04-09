Has WWE dropped the ball with former Royal Rumble winner on RAW? Analyzing recent booking

RAW is stacked with talent, including Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, CM Punk, Gunther, Rhea Ripley, Becky Lynch, and many other exciting superstars.

One current star who has fallen by the wayside recently, however, is former Royal Rumble winner Shinsuke Nakamura. The King of Strong Style missed out on a featured spot at WrestleMania 40. Has WWE dropped the ball with Nakamura?

With over 100 stars on both brands, it's hard to consistently book everyone. Nakamura, however, has taken more losses over the last few months, including a loss to current NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov on the RAW after WrestleMania 40.

If he wasn't being used, it would be a cause for concern. However, Nakamura has been involved in several featured programs on WWE television lately, indicating that not all hope is lost for The King of Strong Style.

Before falling to Dragunov tonight, he most recently lost to Sami Zayn on the latter's path to a spot at WrestleMania 40. Zayn needed to prove himself and did so by avenging an earlier loss to The King of Strong Style.

Fans of Nakamura are likely disappointed with how much he's lost lately. He always puts his best in his work but the work doesn't always translate into success. That has lately appeared to be the case with the 2018 Royal Rumble winner.

Shinsuke Nakamura has been an important part of WWE and RAW

While select stars usually win all of their matches, throwing some other performers a bone usually keeps them in the conversation.

Nakamura is a former NXT Champion, and he won the 2018 Royal Rumble. With the win, he challenged AJ Styles in a dream re-match of their 2016 NJPW classic. He's also a former United States, Intercontinental, and SmackDown Tag Team Champion.

Over the last six months, Nakamura participated in main-event feuds with both Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes. His promos were in Japanese and he used the mist that many famous Japanese stars have in the past (the Great Muta, Asuka).

Against Rollins, Nakamura pushed the former World Heavyweight Champ to the limit. He also battled Cody Rhodes in several contests, including a bull-rope match.

The King of Strong Style has always been an upper mid-card star who jumped to the main event when needed. He fills an important role as he can face main-event stars like Rhodes, Rollins, Jey Uso, and others. He can also test new stars like Bron Breakker and Ilja Dragunov.

While he's suffered many defeats lately on RAW, the fact that he's being used in prominent spots against the two top faces on RAW means that he's still a valuable member of the roster.

