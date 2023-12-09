Has WWE found John Cena's replacement? A detailed comparison of the two stars

John Cena was the face of WWE for nearly a decade. The Cenation Leader earned his way to the top of sports entertainment through hustle, loyalty, and respect. He continues to do charity work for the promotion, and has granted the most wishes in the Make a Wish foundation’s history.

That being said, it now seems WWE has found John Cena’s replacement in Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare seems to connect with the fans at a level that’s reminiscent of Cena’s time as the top superstar of the promotion.

Both superstars enjoy universal appeal among the younger fanbase of WWE. The American Nightmare’s gimmick is similar to that of Cena in the sense that he finds himself overwhelmed with challenges, but always rises to the occasion through grit and determination.

Fans may recall that Cena endorsed Rhodes big time shortly after the former AEW TBS Champion returned to WWE in 2022. Rhodes revealed what Cena said to him when he hugged him on WWE RAW nearly a year ago.

Did WWE showcase John Cena tonight on SmackDown?

WWE aired the 21st annual Tribute to the Troops television special tonight on SmackDown. The promotion put together a great video package for the armed forces that featured a voice over from the GOAT himself, John Cena.

The 46-year-old star has main evented multiple Tribute to the Troops TV specials in the past. He headlined the first-ever Tribute to the Troops way back in 2003. The post-match angle saw “Stone Cold” Steve Austin show up and hit a stunner on both Cena and The Big Show (aka Paul Wight).

Cena last wrestled for WWE at Crown Jewel 2023. He lost to Solo Sikoa after getting hit with 15 Samoan Spikes. Speaking of Sikoa, the Enforcer was in action against Randy Orton and LA Knight on SmackDown tonight.

