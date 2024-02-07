Has WWE given Cody Rhodes back his match against Roman Reigns? Exploring potential hint from 38-year-old star on RAW

Cody Rhodes is the man of the hour, with the WWE Universe taking over Titanland’s social media with “We Want Cody” chants and hashtags. On the latest episode of WWE RAW, the audience in the arena held up “We Want Cody” signs and cheered him on throughout.

WWE started facing backlash from fans after The Rock returned to the latest episode of SmackDown and replaced The American Nightmare against Roman Reigns for WrestleMania 40’s main event. The backlash lasted the entire weekend and still continues. Reportedly, the Stamford-based promotion has been monitoring the reactions closely.

It’s possible that WWE decided to give back the main event to The American Nightmare and not have him challenge Seth Rollins. To do this, Drew McIntyre was used to interrupt a segment between Rollins and Rhodes, where he tried to convince The American Nightmare to finish the story and told Seth Rollins that it’s time McIntyre takes over the World Heavyweight Championship.

The segment ended with The Scottish Warrior smashing Rollins's face with his head, Cody Rhodes coming to Seth's aid by shoving McIntyre away from the ring, and The Scottish Warrior walking away with a snarky smile spread across his face.

Keeping the entire segment on RAW in mind, it’s possible McIntyre will be the one to take on Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40 while Cody Rhodes gets back his main event spot against Roman Reigns to finish the story that has been building for two years.

Cody Rhodes broke his silence on The Rock replacing him

The support that Cody Rhodes received online has been overwhelming. The WWE Universe has come together to force WWE’s hand in letting Rhodes finish the story.

Rhodes has responded to the support and taken to social media with his reaction.

"Appreciate the passion, God bless y’all …but Trust me.”

Currently, The Rock has more backstage power than Triple H, but fans still hope for The Rock vs. Roman Reigns not to replace The American Nightmare vs. The Tribal Chief.

