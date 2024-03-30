Has WWE star forgiven Roman Reigns and The Bloodline amidst ongoing rivalry? 

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has created a ton of enemies during his time as the leader of The Bloodline. One of The Tribal Chief's fiercest rivals is Seth Rollins whom he's been exchanging barbs on social media. The Head of the Table has intriguingly been joined by his former foe Drew McIntyre in mocking the WWE World Heavyweight Champion on X/Twitter.

McIntyre and Reigns have a storied history and The Scottish Psychopath came desperately close to dethroning The Tribal Chief at WWE Clash at the Castle in September 2022. The longtime rivals are targeting Rollins but that doesn't mean they've made amends.

The Scottish Warrior's journey to becoming the villain he is today can be attributed to Reigns. He was eager to win the WWE Universal Championship at Principality Stadium in Wales. Roman Reigns triumphed at Clash at the Castle thanks to a debuting Solo Sikoa who attacked McIntyre. That defeat left the Scot reeling and he's since been on a downward spiral, feeling betrayed by the WWE Universe.

That said, McIntyre could be in cohorts with The Bloodline ahead of 'Mania. He was seen plotting with Reigns' Wiseman Paul Heyman on this week's WWE Monday Night RAW.

Thus, the two-time WWE Champion could end up working with Reigns at WrestleMania XL. An Avengers-type scenario looks to be ensuing at The Showcase of The Immortals with the world title feuds intertwining.

McIntyre may look to help The Bloodline get the better of Rollins and Rhodes on Night One. He'll want to face a weakened World Heavyweight Champion on Night Two at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Drew McIntyre wants to work with The Rock despite his issues with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline

The Rock has been a menace since turning heel when Cody Rhodes 'stole' his WrestleMania main event spot against Roman Reigns. The Final Boss made a surprise appearance on this week's RAW and ended the show with one of the most shocking attacks in WWE history on The American Nightmare.

McIntyre has encountered every member of The Bloodline recently apart from the Brahma Bull. The star admitted in an interview with The Scottish Sun that he'd like to get in the ring with the 51-year-old.

"Whether it's a match with or being in the same team as him, as long as the story makes sense, who wouldn't want to be a part of something with The Rock?" [H/T Fightful]

McIntyre would have to put his issues with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline to one side if he were to team with The Brahma Bull. However, anything can happen in the WWE, and the potential of seeing The Scottish Warrior team up with The People's Champion is a tantalizing prospect.

