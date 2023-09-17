Have Judgment Day made a mistake in their efforts to recruit Jey Uso? Analyzing Finn Balor's blunder on WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown featured some of the biggest stars from pro wrestling and entertainment this week. The Rock, John Cena, Pat McAfee, LA Knight, Asuka, Rey Mysterio, and other beloved names appeared on the program. The show also furthered several storylines.

The Bloodline and The Judgment Day have had an interesting dynamic for quite some time. They tend to tolerate each other, but there is clearly tension between the two. This was furthered when Finn Balor spoke to Jimmy Uso backstage on Friday.

The former Universal Champion suggested Jimmy Uso to join The Judgment Day. He cited the main reasons to do so, one of them being to avoid Roman Reigns and to potentially reunite with Jimmy's twin, Jey. Unfortunately, that could have been a major mistake.

While Finn was trying to recruit Jimmy on SmackDown, Dirty Dominik Mysterio has been doing the same thing on RAW with Jimmy's twin. Jey has not yet officially given an answer on whether he would join, but The Prince's behavior on SmackDown may indicate that Jey Uso won't unite with the feared foursome.

Jey left SmackDown and even quit WWE briefly to avoid his family. The last thing he likely wants to do is join a faction that employs his twin brother. Balor even considering the option of bringing Jimmy in while using Jey as bait, may have been a massive blunder.

Jey Uso has a big match set for WWE RAW

While Jey Uso may have chosen to move to Monday Night RAW in order to avoid his family, things are not exactly easy for him on the red brand. In fact, Jey is now the primary public enemy of much of the roster.

The Bloodline has made a lot of enemies in WWE for two years now. Unfortunately for Jey, many of those foes do not suddenly forgive him for his past transgressions just because he is now free of his family's influence.

Matt Riddle, Kevin Owens, and Drew McIntyre are three people in particular who are still quite angry with Main Event Jey Uso. Out of everybody, The Scottish Psychopath may be the most agitated.

Their obvious animosity led to an intense backstage vignette last week. While the two did not come to blows, they did agree to a match for the next episode of RAW. This will be their second-ever singles match on television.

The last time Jey and Drew went one-on-one was back on November 13th, 2020. The two battled in an unsanctioned match on SmackDown. Now that both men's careers have evolved considerably, it would be exciting to see the events unfold.

Who do you think will emerge victorious on RAW? Jey or Drew? Sound off in the comments section below!

