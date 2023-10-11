"He deserves a world title" - WWE Universe reacts to 38-year-old superstar referencing The Shield after RAW

The WWE Universe has reacted to a 38-year-old superstar referencing The Shield following RAW.

Last night on the red brand, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins kicked off the show but he was interrupted by Drew McIntyre. The former WWE Champion challenged Rollins to a title match at Crown Jewel next month in Saudi Arabia and noted that he wanted to face The Visionary when he is fully healthy. Rollins had been nursing a back injury during his rivalry with Shinsuke Nakamura.

The Judgment Day's Damian Priest attacked Rollins from behind following the promo as McIntyre watched on from the entrance ramp. Dominik Mysterio went to rush the ring with the MITB briefcase but McIntyre stopped him. McIntyre hit the NXT North American Champion with a Glasgow Kiss and prevented Priest from cashing in.

Earlier today, McIntyre referenced The Shield in a post on social media by using their catchphrase. The faction was very popular in WWE and was comprised of Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose, now known as Jon Moxley in All Elite Wrestling.

The wrestling world reacted to McIntyre's post and many fans claimed he did the right thing by preventing Priest from cashing in last night.

WWE legend claims The Shield is not an iconic faction

WWE legend claims The Shield is not an iconic faction

WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg believes that The Shield was a dominant trio, but does not belong on the same level as some of the iconic factions in the industry.

All three members of the group have gone on to have incredible success in the wrestling industry following the end of the faction. However, Road Dogg believes that the group is not on the same level as Degeneration-X and NWO.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show, Road Dogg noted that all three members have become stars on their own, and added that their singles run has taken them further than the faction ever would have.

"They were great, and some great individual stars came out of there, but I would actually argue that individually, their legacies outweigh the legacies of The Shield. I think it was a cool, dominant trio. I don't see them as this iconic, classic faction. I think their singles runs have pushed them further than The Shield ever would," the legend said. (0:38-1:15)

Drew McIntyre has captured the WWE Championship twice in his career, but both reigns occurred during the pandemic without fans present. It will be fascinating to see if he can dethrone Seth Rollins and capture the World Heavyweight Championship next month at Crown Jewel.

