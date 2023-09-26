"He is the most deserving," "He's HIM" - Fans predict WWE RAW star will be World Heavyweight Champion in 12 months

WWE fans believe a 36-year-old RAW star will be the World Heavyweight Champion next year.

Seth Rollins is the reigning World Heavyweight Champion, but he has much on his plate on RAW. The Visionary is involved in a bitter rivalry with Shinsuke Nakamura, and the veteran has exposed Rollins' back injury. Despite advice from Ricochet and WWE official Adam Pearce, Seth has continued to call out The King of Strong Style, and his days as a fighting champion could be numbered.

Earlier today, Wrestle Features asked fans on social media which superstar they believe will be the World Heavyweight Champion 12 months from now.

The wrestling world issued a variety of responses, but the name that popped up the most was Gunther. The Ring General recently set the record for the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in history and is the leader of the Imperium faction on RAW.

Fans want to see The Ring General become the World Heavyweight Champion.

Gunther discloses that he has no interest in working with WWE Hall of Famer

Gunther recently revealed that he does not have any interest in working with WWE legend The Honky Tonk Man after breaking his record as the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time.

The Ring General captured the title from Ricochet on June 10, 2022, and has been dominant ever since. The Intercontinental Champion successfully defended the title against Chad Gable on the September 4pisode of the red brand, and Gable's daughter broke down in tears after the match.

Speaking with Riju Dasgupta in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Gunther shot down the idea of working with The Honky Tonk Man after breaking his record.

"No," the Austrian laughed. "It's a great accomplishment, but I'm gonna use that to build my legacy more on top of that. Just getting started." [From 0:28 – 0:45]

Seth Rollins has vowed to be a fighting champion, but his words may come back to haunt him after Nakamura exposed his back injury. It will be interesting to see if Gunther targets the World Heavyweight Championship sometime down the line.

