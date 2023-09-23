"He is going to be a sensation," Paul Heyman on recently released WWE star in 2021

Paul Heyman once praised a recently released WWE star. Several talents have been released by the global wrestling juggernaut, including seasoned main roster performers and NXT wrestlers. Mustafa Ali was one such wrestler whom Heyman predicted would become a WWE sensation.

Given the extensive array of stars who came through ECW and the number of champions Heyman has worked with, it's safe to say that The Wiseman has one of the best eyes in the business.

Paul Heyman has a keen eye for identifying and utilizing the untapped potential of underutilized talents. He has identified the positive attributes possessed by various wrestles and showcased them on a main event level. He held a similar perspective towards Mustafa Ali, suggesting that he possessed the potential to become a sensation in the future.

Heyman praised Mustafa Ali for pushing limits in an interview with Ariel Helwani for BT Sport. He even said that World Wrestling Entertainment needs more guys like him:

"Look at Mustafa Ali. He is one of the foremost talents in WWE. Why? He constantly pushes against boundaries. He is going to be a sensation. One day or the next, he is going to be. Why? He's not held to convention or what's been done already. He looks and says, 'This is what I can do in the next 36 months and nobody else is doing it.' We need more people like that. We need more people like in NXT. Young talent sitting there and saying, 'I'll do it better than what anybody else is doing. Glad these guys are doing so well. Put me in there. I'll change the game and disrupt the industry." [H/T WrestleTalk]

Mustafa Ali was the first wrestler to publicly declare his departure from the Stamford-based promotion. According to reports, Ali's deal was set to last until 2024. He had recently transitioned to NXT and was pursuing Dominik Mysterio for the NXT North American title.

Despite receiving praise from Paul Heyman, Mustafa Ali was unable to advance to the main event scene in WWE.

The relationship between Mustafa Ali and WWE appeared to experience positive developments after Vince McMahon relinquished authority. Irrespective of the booking decisions made, Ali was unable to break into the main event scene.

Throughout his tenure in World Wrestling Entertainment, Ali actively participated in the cruiserweight division before moving to SmackDown, where he embarked on a quest to acquire both the WWE Championship and Intercontinental Championship. However, he did not emerge victorious in securing either of these prestigious titles.

Many people viewed Ali as a promising star, yet it has been publicly announced that he parted ways from the Stamford-based promotion. The veteran won his final match on September 5, defeating Lee on NXT and becoming the No. 1 contender for Dominik's North American Championship. Currently, there is a lack of clarity on how the company handles the title picture heading into NXT No Mercy.

