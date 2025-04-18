Heartbreaking betrayal to lead to huge WWE title change on Night Two of WrestleMania 41? Possibility explored 

WWE WrestleMania 41 will feature almost all the championships on the line in Las Vegas. Interestingly, one of the championship matches could witness a heartbreaking betrayal, where Dominik Mysterio might pin Finn Balor to win the Intercontinental Championship.

Bron Breakker will defend his IC title at The Show of Shows in a Fatal Four-Way match against Penta, Dom, and Balor. This gives The Judgment Day members a significant advantage, enabling them to work in unison.

However, while Liv Morgan is happy about it, The Prince seemed appalled at having Dom in the match as well. Moreover, he attacked Mysterio by stating that the WWE Universe doesn’t see the former two-time NXT North American Champion as a worthy in-ring competitor.

While Dominik Mysterio seemed to be doing well on the surface, he may be planning to finally get back at the inaugural Universal Champion. Dom has been the glue of The Judgment Day for several months now. However, instead of recognizing his efforts, Finn Balor has been consistently condescending towards him.

Dom could potentially blindside his teammate during the Fatal Four-Way match and pin him to win the Intercontinental Championship. Mysterio has already shown that he can keep his true colors hidden till the last minute when he betrayed Rhea Ripley at the 2024 SummerSlam. While this is a significant possibility, all of this remains speculation as of now.

Finn Balor might leave The Judgment Day after WWE WrestleMania 41

Finn Balor hasn’t been happy with his position in The Judgment Day and the WWE RAW roster for quite a while. The former Demon King has had a lackluster and stagnant singles career for a very long time, and while he wishes to lead his crew, he currently lacks the authority to do so.

Balor had shrewdly earned himself a World Heavyweight Championship match by outsmarting Damian Priest twice against Gunther. However, he lost the Triple Threat bout at Saturday Night’s Main Event in December. Shortly after, he also lost the World Tag Team Championship to The War Raiders, and now, his longtime friend and tag partner, JD McDonagh, is sidelined with an injury.

If The Prince loses the Intercontinental Championship match, it could be the final straw that would make him snap and leave The Judgment Day, especially if the defeat comes at the hands of Dominik Mysterio, whom Balor doesn’t want to acknowledge as an equal.

Lastly, if Finn Balor becomes the new WWE Intercontinental Champion, he may attempt to assert dominance over his faction, which may not sit well with the crew’s power dynamics. Thus, The Judgment Day might betray him against Bron Breakker in a title rematch and kick him out of the stable. It will be interesting to see who exits Las Vegas with the IC title.

