"Hell no" - WWE Universe reacts to the idea of a Triple Threat Match between Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and Sami Zayn

WWE fans on Twitter have reacted to the idea of a Triple Threat Match between Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and Sami Zayn.

Reigns will be defending the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Zayn at the upcoming Elimination Chamber premium live event. The winner of that match will go on to face Cody at WrestleMania 39.

Taking to Twitter, @Bub3m16 suggested the idea of a dream match between the three superstars. However, the majority of comments seemed to be against it.

At the Royal Rumble premium live event, Cody Rhodes won the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match to confirm his title bout at WrestleMania 39.

Later on the same show, Roman Reigns was betrayed by Sami Zayn, who hit The Tribal Chief with a steel chair. This led a to massive segment between the two men on SmackDown, with Zayn challenging Reigns to a title match in Montreal, Canada.

WWE has reportedly found a major draw in the form of Cody Rhodes, despite the massive popularity of Sami Zayn.

According to Dave Meltzer, The American Nightmare has been a huge "mover" for the company. Meltzer said:

"He’s a draw. I mean Sami is a draw, but Cody is a draw. In the weekend at house shows in Columbus, Georgia and Pensacola. The advances were the same, 2000 – 2500, that they do everywhere else. In fact it was lower than usual. They were normal advances. Cody wins the Rumble and then they announce that Cody is working those two shows and they did the all-time record gates in both Columbus, Georgia and Pensacola, Florida. You know about 6000 people in both shows, a little under six."

Roman Reigns' current goal will be to get past his former stablemate in Canada and then shift his focus towards The Grandest Stage of Them All.

