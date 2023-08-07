High-profile star to quit WWE on the RAW after SummerSlam? Exploring the possibility

Multi-time women's champion Ronda Rousey was one of WWE's biggest stars at one point in time. She was known worldwide for her mixed martial arts career, which even led to her becoming a champion in the UFC. She has also been in movies and in various television shows.

For the past few years, she has forayed into the world of pro wrestling, but The Baddest Woman on the Planet may be bidding adieu to the squared circle. According to reports, Rousey will be wrapping up her time with World Wrestling Entertainment sooner rather than later.

Some believe that her loss to Shayna Baszler at SummerSlam was her farewell. While that is certainly possible, the star could potentially appear on Monday Night RAW and quit in the middle of the ring with a microphone in hand.

Precedence has been set for superstars quitting on air. For instance, Batista quit WWE on two separate occasions live on television. This means that the former SmackDown Women's Champion could do the same thing.

Alternatively, she could address Adam Pearce. The WWE Official and Rousey have a long history, with Ronda abusing Adam in the past. Instead of the former UFC star quitting, Adam could take pleasure in firing her in the middle of the ring. Regardless of how it will be done, her future in the company seems to be coming to an end, at least for the time being.

Shayna Baszler may move on to challenge for the Women's World Championship at WWE Payback

WWE Superstar Shayna Baszler's huge win over Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam may not be surprising, but to do so in such a dominant manner certainly caught the attention of many fans. Many believe a push could be on the way.

If The Queen of Spades is set to get a push, the most obvious direction for her is Rhea Ripley's Women's World Championship. Shayna seemingly turned babyface during her feud with Rousey, and Ripley remains a heel, so the two going up against each other could make a lot of sense and contribute to some enthralling television.

Of course, this is all dependent on what The Nightmare does with two other rivals that she's been dealing with in recent weeks. Both Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez stepped up to the multi-time champion after she attacked Rodriguez.

What the future holds for Shayna Baszler and her former friend Ronda Rousey remains to be seen. Fans can stay assured that the next few weeks will make for some quality programming in WWE.

