How did 2 major WWE stars break character during this week's RAW segment on live television? What you probably missed

WWE stars are often known for being strict with their personas on-screen during televised shows. However, there are certain moments when they may hint at a giggle or muffle their laughter and reactions.

Dominik Mysterio is currently one of the top heels in the company. Whenever he attempts to declare what he has in mind, the WWE Universe boos him to the extent that he becomes inaudible. This is not new and has been happening since his association with The Judgment Day as a heel. When Dom went up against his father, Rey Mysterio fans disliked him even more.

On the latest edition of RAW, The Judgment Day was ready to announce their plans and address Finn Balor and Damian Priest winning the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles at Payback. When the young Mysterio took over the mic, the fans in attendance started jeering at him. This led to Balor looking at Priest, and the two could not hold back their laughter at the incident.

It was a rare sight for the superstars who had been quarreling for a while on television to have a hearty moment at the expense of their teammate.

Finn Balor and Damian Priest during The Judgment Day's segment on RAW

The group has been running the division as they rightly claim every week on the red brand. All members of the group hold gold, with Rhea Ripley holding the Women's World's Championship and Dominik Mysterio the NXT North American Championship.

The Judgment Day is considering new members for their faction on WWE RAW

Over the past month, JD McDonagh has been trying to get into The Judgment Day's good books with his alliance with Finn Balor. Initially, there was some tension among the members on his loyalty. However, the 33-year-old turned things around this week with his deeds, which favored the heelish WWE group.

Additionally, the group was spotted backstage talking about The Irish Ace's contributions and were impressed by his actions. This was more so when he saved Dominik Mysterio from a beatdown at the hands of Sami Zayn and gave Damian Priest a gift - a customized Money in the Bank briefcase.

The Undisputed Tag Team Champions are celebrating their victory over Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn this past weekend. Dominik Mysterio even invited RAW's newest addition - Jey Uso, to join The Judgment Day.

