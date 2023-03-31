How 54-year old's return could alter Rey and Dominik Mysterio's feud at WrestleMania 39? Piecing together the clues so far

Rey and Dominik Mysterio created history when they became the only father-son duo to hold the WWE tag team titles. However, their relationship took a turbulent turn at Clash at the Castle when a seemingly frustrated Dominik turned on Edge and the WWE legend.

Things escalated further when the young Mysterio aligned with The Judgment Day, who have had a menacing influence on him. The 25-year old took shots at his father whenever the opportunity would arise. A few weeks ago, the Master of 619 was announced as the first inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame. Instead of celebrating his accolade, Dominik taunted and mocked him for being too 'weak and scared' to take up his challenge for a match at The Showcase of Immortals. The former WWE Champion snapped last week on SmackDown when his son disrespected his wife and accepted the bout.

Rey Mysterio was good friends with Eddie Guerrero and his family. Vickie Guerrero was associated with WWE as General Manager, and competed in the ring on a few occasions. Following her departure from WWE in 2014, she continued to make sporadic appearances before signing with All Elite Wrestling in 2019. While her contract is set to expire in July, it would be interesting if Guerrero could disrupt the 'Mania match, either siding with Dominik or attempting to reconcile their relationship.

Vickie Guerrero has kept a watchful eye on their growing rivalry and expressed her interest in being involved in The Mysterio feud:

"My only reaction is that I wish I was part of it! I just think 'Man, they're having so much fun."

WWE Ruthless Aggression Era @WWERuthlessEra Rey Mysterio celebrating his world title win at WrestleMania 22 with Dominik and Vickie Guerrero Rey Mysterio celebrating his world title win at WrestleMania 22 with Dominik and Vickie Guerrero ♥️ https://t.co/51iMGPZpOg

The former SmackDown General Manager also claimed she keeps in contact Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley. At AEW Full Gear last year, Guerrero donned The Eradicator's signature 'I'm your Mami' t-shirt stylized after Eddie Guerrero's 'I'm your Papi' merchandise.

Vickie Guerrero has been vocal about being Dominik Mysterio's manager

Eddie Guerrero and Rey Mysterio sparked quite the rivalry with their infamous custody ladder match for Dominik Mysterio almost two decades ago.

Towards the latter part of her WWE tenure, Vickie Guerrero portrayed a heel. Given her run with the company, it only seems befitting that she manage Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley with their heelish ways.

"I'm really jealous of what Dominik's doing right now on RAW. I know Rhea Ripley is doing a good job, but I had Dom first. I'm just saying. Who knows what would happen if I was ever to manage him, but right now, I'm in AEW. I'm really happy with what they're doing. It's a fun storyline and I'm getting a kick out of it. They're doing a great job." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

There has been no confirmation on Rey Mysterio's wrestling status following The Show of Shows. It is uncertain whether retirement is on the cards, as with most Hall of Famers.

A top WWE star just admitted that she was a victim of cyber bullying. More details right here.

Poll : 0 votes