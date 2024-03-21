How did Becky Lynch end up making a former WWE champion cry backstage? Details on their reconciliation

Becky Lynch is one of the biggest stars in WWE. The 2024 Women's Elimination Chamber match winner has helped many up-and-coming stars like Bianca Belair, Tiffany Stratton, and Liv Morgan.

During her maternity leave from WWE, many other stars stepped up and took the spotlight. One of the stars who was pushed during that time was Bianca Belair. After Lynch squashed Belair to win the SmackDown Women's Championship at SummerSlam 2021, she was crying backstage, and things only got better when The Man promised her that she would fix the whole situation.

In her book Becky Lynch: The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl, Lynch revealed that Vince McMahon booked the whole match, and she had no say in it. She also stated that The EST got emotional because she thought that the 26-second loss had killed her momentum in the company. Lynch kept her word and dropped the RAW Women's Championship to Belair at WrestleMania 38. The huge win solidified her as one of the top stars in the Women's division.

Expand Tweet

The two women faced off at SummerSlam later in 2022, where Belair defeated Lynch once again. The loss led to The Man turning babyface at the event.

Bianca Belair was satisfied with the ending of her rivalry with Becky Lynch

Bianca Belair is the longest-reigning RAW Women's Champion. She won the title at WrestleMania 38 and held it for 420 days. Her reign came to an end at Night of Champions on May 2, where she lost the title to Asuka.

While speaking to Inside The Ropes, The EST of WWE stated that she was happy with the ending to her feud with Lynch.

"It was so satisfying. It was a long road, a very long and unpredictable road. So to be able to get with Becky Lynch and have this memorable feud with her and be able to bring it back full circle to where now it started with a handshake and ended with a handshake. The whole redemption story for me to be able to walk out with the title again after losing it in such a controversial way, it was very satisfying."

Expand Tweet

It is unknown what WWE has in store for Belair at WrestleMania XL, but the company has confirmed Becky Lynch vs. Rhea Ripley for WrestleMania 40.

Cody Rhodes was NOT A MISTAKE. Go back to the day he was born by clicking HERE

Poll : Will Becky Lynch defeat Rhea Ripley at WWE WrestleMania XL? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion