How did CM Punk throw shade at The Rock? Revisiting the fiery RAW segment

CM Punk and The Rock are no strangers to each other. The two superstars collided against each other years ago. Fans who watched the latest episode of WWE RAW tonight may have picked up a subtle jab The Straight Edge Superstar threw at The Great One.

For those unaware, Punk came face-to-face with Cody Rhodes on Monday Night RAW tonight. The Second City Saint referenced his iconic interaction with The People’s Champion from 2013 in passing during his war of words with The American Nightmare.

While Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns seems to be the direction for WrestleMania 40, The Rock is also rumored to be involved in the feud in some capacity. Here’s what Cody recently said about The Brahma Bull possibly getting in his way:

“I don’t consider him (The Rock) in my way. Maybe he is, and I’m being naive to it. Maybe he maybe he wants to get in, I don’t know. But I don’t consider him in my way. Again, The Rock is one of the main reasons we’re here today. Nothing but respect. But also at the same time, I have to have the respect for myself to know where I’d like to go.” [H/T EWrestlingNews]

Only time will tell how events unfold for Cody Rhodes in the near future.

What happened after CM Punk and The Rock crossed paths on WWE RAW?

The Rock and CM Punk met on RAW in the lead-up to their WWE Championship match at the 2013 Royal Rumble. Both men went back and forth on the microphone until Punk dropped his iconic “box with god” line on The Great One.

The Straight Edge Superstar, however, was unable to retain his title against The Brahma Bull at the January 27, 2013, pay-per-view. Punk dropped his WWE Championship to The Rock, witnessing the end of his 434-day title reign.

CM Punk would fail to reclaim the WWE Championship at Elimination Chamber the following month. The Rock would go on to drop the title to the 2013 Men's Royal Rumble Match winner and archrival John Cena in the main event of WrestleMania 29.

