Cody Rhodes challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on WrestleMania 39 Night Two. After returning from a torn pectoral, Rhodes won the 2023 Royal Rumble to set up a match between two of the greatest second-generation wrestlers to ever grace a ring.

During Cody's entrance, which featured a custom jacket adorned with large wings, he went to the barricade to meet his wife and child. He would also hand his weight belt to Brodie Jr, known as Negative One in AEW. Michael Cole made note of it, revealing to fans at home that he was the son of the late great Jon Huber.

When Huber passed away at the young age of 41, Cody Rhodes and the rest of the AEW locker room did their best to comfort his family, including presenting Brodie Jr. with Huber's TNT Championship.

Huber's wife Amanda responded to the moment, yet again letting fans know the importance of Rhodes in Brodie's life.

You can check out her tweet below:

Cody Rhodes and Brodie Lee had an instant classic in AEW

Prior to his passing, Jon Huber worked in AEW as Mr. Brodie Lee, a take on Mr. McMahon's character. Brodie Lee would regularly antagonize his group, the Dark Order if they failed to accomplish their goals.

Brodie became the second-ever TNT Champion after dominating Cody Rhodes in quick fashion. The two later had their first Dog Collar Match in the promotion, given what some still consider the best TNT Championship match of all time.

It was definitely surprising to see Brodie Jr. at a WWE event, but considering how close he and Cody have grown in recent years, it was a heartwarming moment. It gave the WWE Universe yet another reason to get behind the challenger.

