How did Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins pay tribute to Bray Wyatt? Exploring their action on the Road to WrestleMania

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins recently appeared on a house show in Springfield, Illinois, where they competed in tag team action against Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso. The two wrestlers paid a heartfelt tribute to late WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt following the culmination of their match.

In a promo after the match, The American Nightmare interacted with fans in attendance and expressed his delight to see some fireflies among the crowd as a homage to the late great superstar. As a result, many fans joined and started illuminating the arena with more flashlights.

After a short while, Seth Rollins also took center stage and urged the crowd to sing Bray Wyatt's song. The Visionary gleefully said that he wouldn't stop fans if they wanted to continue with Windham Rotunda's song rather than singing his song.

Within a short period, the entire arena was illuminated with fireflies, and the chorus of "He's Got The Whole World In His Hands" reverberated at the Bank of Springfield Center Arena. Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes commemorated the legacy of Bray Wyatt with a heartfelt tribute.

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins will create a unique record at WrestleMania 40

WrestleMania 40 will witness one of the biggest tag team matches in the history of WWE when Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes lock horns with Roman Reigns and The Rock.

Additionally, Rollins and Rhodes will include their names in an elite list of superstars to compete in multiple matches at the same WrestleMania. The list includes Hulk Hogan, Bret Hart, Randy Savage, Daniel Bryan, and more.

However, Rollins has already achieved the feat in the past. The World Heavyweight Champion competed in two matches at WrestleMania 31. Nevertheless, it will still be a historic record for The Visionary for doing it twice. The American Nightmare and Roman Reigns will make their way into the elite list for the first time.

It remains to be seen whether Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins will triumph at The Show of Shows.