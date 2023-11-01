How did Crown Jewel 2019 transform Bray Wyatt's WWE career? Remembering the iconic match four years later 

WWE will present the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event on November 4, 2023, from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Over the years, the Saudi Arabia-based event has become an integral part of the Stamford-based promotion. Year after year, the premium live event has been responsible for creating some of WWE's most iconic moments.

Similarly, at Crown Jewel 2019, the WWE Universe witnessed an iconic match between the late Bray Wyatt and Seth Rollins. The bout between the duo was a Falls Count Anywhere match in which Wyatt defeated Rollins to win the WWE Universal Championship for the first time in his career.

After winning the championship, Wyatt took the title with him to SmackDown. He also introduced a blue strapped version of the belt and another custom belt specially made for The Fiend. During his run as champion, Wyatt had notable title defenses against Daniel Bryan, now known as Bryan Danielson. However, he was eventually dethroned by Goldberg.

Bray Wyatt's run as the Universal Champion lasted for 118 days. However, in those days, the late wrestler created a great impact and managed to captivate the audience. These particular qualities from Wyatt's run as champion are what made it historic and memorable.

A glimpse at the match card of Crown Jewel 2023

With Crown Jewel 2023 around the corner, it would be unfair not to take a glimpse at the wonderful match card set by WWE. For the kick-off pre-show, Sami Zayn will face JD McDonagh. This will be a crucial match for both, especially for McDonagh, who has been trying really hard to join The Judgment Day.

Next, Money in the Bank winner Damian Priest will face Cody Rhodes in a singles match. Given the animosity between the duo, this match is expected to entertain the fans. It might also plant seeds for a match between The Judgment Day and Team Rhodes at Survivor Series 2023.

Finally, the two biggest matches from RAW at Crown Jewel involve Rhea Ripley and Seth Rollins. While Ripley will defend her Women's World Championship in a Fatal 5-Way Match against Raquel Rodriguez, Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, and Zoey Stark, Seth Rollins will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre.

Monday Night RAW indeed has great matches scheduled for Crown Jewel. However, SmackDown is not far behind. The blue brand will see the legendary John Cena face Solo Sikoa in a singles match. In the Women's division, IYO SKY will defend her Women's Championship against Bianca Belair.

The blue brand will also have two title bouts at the Saudi-based premium live event. Rey Mysterio will defend his United States Championship against Logan Paul. Later, Roman Reigns will be challenged by LA Knight for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event of the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event.

Crown Jewel 2023 has scheduled one of the best match cards in recent times. With so many superstars and plenty of title matches, one can only imagine what could possibly be in the store. The premium live event will take place on November 4, 2023, at the Mohammed Abdu Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

