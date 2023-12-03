How did current champion kindle sparks of mega feud with Randy Orton? Major clue hidden in plain sight! 

Randy Orton has solidified his status as a permanent member of WWE SmackDown in the latest episode. For those who might have missed it, The Apex Predator made a definitive decision, choosing the blue brand over RAW, driven by his pursuit of vengeance against The Bloodline.

However, beyond this development, the company has also potentially teased a future clash between Randy Orton and Logan Paul on the show.

This speculation stems from the return segment of The Maverick on Friday Night. During his comeback, Logan not only announced a No. 1 contender tournament for his United States Championship, but also seemingly mocked The Viper in his segment. This occurred when the YouTube sensation mimicked Orton's actions before his vicious apron DDT at Survivor Series: WarGames in a mocking manner while cutting his promo.

Expand Tweet

Fans quickly caught onto this, and shared their mixed and humorous reactions to Logan Paul mocking The Apex Predator. This angle could be an initial setup for a future match between these two in the long run. Presently, Logan is set to defend his United States Championship against the winner of the No. 1 contender tournament, while Orton remains occupied with his unresolved issues against The Bloodline.

Additionally, for those who might not be aware, The Viper is scheduled to appear on Logan Paul's Impaulsive TV.

The Maverick has already wrestled some of the WWE stars who appeared as guests on his show, including Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Rey Mysterio.

So, it's possible that during Impaulsive TV, more major hints might be dropped, further fueling speculation about a future match between Randy Orton and Logan Paul.

John Cena reacted to Randy Orton's return after SmackDown

John Cena and Randy Orton have had one of the most significant rivalries in the history of the Stamford-based promotion. Their epic clashes and brutal matches are part of the storied history of WWE. However, recently, The Cenation Leader shared his reaction to the Viper's signing with SmackDown.

"Absolutely incredible to see @RandyOrton continue to excel after such a storied career. A massive pickup for #Smackdown, and a word to the wise … Watch out for that RKO!" Cena wrote.

Moreover, Cena sent a message to the SmackDown locker room, cautioning them to be wary of the devastating RKO.

Check out John Cena's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

The upcoming weeks in the company promise to be intriguing as we approach Royal Rumble 2024. The anticipation is building, especially with Roman Reigns set to make his return to the blue brand on December 15, 2023.

The signs are pointing towards an inevitable confrontation between Randy Orton and Roman Reigns, setting the stage for a compelling and high-stakes clash.