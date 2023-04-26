How does former Universal Champion's on-going recovery from injury enable befitting long term rivalry? Here's 3 scenarios upon WWE star's return

WWE Superstars risk their bodies for millions of fans around the world on a weekly basis. Their commitment alone deserves massive appreciation. Having said that, it seems that former Universal Champion Braun Strowman's return has already become a trending topic on the internet.

Braun Strowman was part of a tag team match last Friday on SmackDown. The Monster among Men reportedly suffered a concussion during the bout. The former Universal Champion was pulled from action in the wake of his injury.

The report further noted that there was no timeline given for the WWE star's return to the squared circle. Strowman was involved in a storyline alliance with Ricochet when he witnessed the unfortunate turn of events.

The rival-turned-tag partners have been among the top acts on SmackDown for a while now. With that said, let's take a look at three scenarios for Braun Strowman upon the WWE star's eventual return from injury.

#1. Turn heel on Ricochet

Braun Strowman reportedly invited anger from the management with his tweet aimed at high flyers. It was also speculated that the higher-ups teamed him up with Ricochet as punishment for his tweet.

Should Strowman return in the next few months, he could turn heel on Ricochet and reignite his feud with the former Intercontinental Champion.

#2. Make a surprise return at Money in the Bank

This year's Money in the Bank show will emanate from The O2 Arena in London. Triple H could book Strowman as a surprise entrant in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match.

Last year, Austin Theory shocked everyone when he entered the MITB match as a surprise entrant. Theory would go on to win the briefcase in the main event.

#3. He could challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship

Triple H unveiled the World Heavyweight Championship last night on RAW. The Game announced that they will crown a new champion at Night of Champions on May 27.

While Strowman should not be inserted immediately into the title picture upon his return, the WWE star could very well compete for the belt and even win it given proper momentum.

What do you think of this fantasy booking for Braun Strowman? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Roman Reigns and WWE stars who saved their careers by turning heel

Poll : 0 votes