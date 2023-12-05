How did former WWE Champion blatantly take a shot at CM Punk on RAW? What you might have missed!

CM Punk's return to WWE has brought a newfound excitement within the promotion. Punk's comeback at Survivor Series: WarGames, and then a promo on RAW, has generated a great response in the WWE Universe. Several fans have written and spoken positively about The Second City Saint.

However, there are a select few who have been waging war against Punk. While Seth Rollins expressed his displeasure about Punk's return at Survivor Series: WarGames, Drew McIntyre recently took a shot at the Chicago native on Monday Night RAW.

The latest episode of the red brand began with The Scottish Warrior cutting a promo. While McIntyre expressed his frustrations, which made him seem like his usual self, a line by the Scotsman during the promo was a clear dig at The Best in the World.

During the promo, McIntyre said:

"You can be gone for a long time and come back and you are forgiven!"

This line from McIntyre led to the fans in the arena chanting the name of CM Punk. Moments after this line, McIntyre's promo was cut by Sami Zayn.

After a verbal confrontation between the duo, they faced each other in a singles match, which was won by The Scottish Warrior.

Wrestling legend believes CM Punk's return won't affect WWE Superstar

At Survivor Series: WarGames, the WWE Universe witnessed two mega returns. While Punk's return was the most talked about, Randy Orton made his comeback to the Stamford-based promotion as well. This, along with the high-action matches, led to many voting for the Survivor Series; WarGames was the best Premium Live Event in 2023.

While fans were excited to see Punk and Orton return to WWE, there were a select few who were afraid LA Knight wouldn't receive a push due to these returns. However, as per WWE legend Teddy Long, that's not true.

On Sportskeeda's Wrestling Time Machine, Long said:

"Well, I don't think so. I think you can concentrate on Randy and Punk, but you still got all these other guys, you know, like LA Knight, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, all these guys you gotta think about too. You got The Bloodline, those guys that split up, you got all of that to think about. So there is a lot of things that people, that can be done there. I don't think it will be just be the Randy Orton and CM Punk show. I think everybody will be involved, but just maybe Randy Orton and CM Punk may be the highlight of the night."

If WWE desires, they could book LA Knight and Randy Orton as a tag team against The Bloodline. While this would be great to see, it would also benefit Knight since he will get to team up with The Apex Predator.