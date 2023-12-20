How did Gunther's potential next challenger subtly send him a bold message on RAW? Piecing together the puzzle 

On RAW’s latest edition, Gunther once again defeated The Miz to retain the Intercontinental Championship. With this victory, the Austrian cemented his dominance and seems to be untouchable. However, it's important for him that he does not get complacent after this victory.

While Gunther might not have a challenger for now, there is a chance this could soon change. On the most recent episode of RAW, a WWE Superstar seemed to send a message to the Intercontinental Champion. The RAW Superstar in question is Jey Uso. When Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci were attacking Kofi Kingston, Jey interfered and helped the latter.

He later went on to wrestle in a singles match against Kaiser and registered an important victory. The former Bloodline member’s beat down of Kaiser could suggest his interest in fighting for the Intercontinental Championship. Given Jey has never won a singles title, this could be his opportunity to win his first.

While the angle is speculative, it will be interesting to see Jey Uso go after Gunther once the latter returns from his break. Until then, it will be worth observing how Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci react to this beatdown from the former Undisputed Tag Team Champion.

Wrestling veteran says 20-time champion could end Gunther's title reign

The dominance of Gunther in WWE has been unreal. Since winning the Intercontinental Championship, no one has been able to defeat the Austrian. This has led to curiosity among fans about who could possibly beat him to become the next Intercontinental Champion.

As per wrestling veteran Bill Apter, Randy Orton could be the man to dethrone the champion. While Apter acknowledged both superstars are on different brands, he gave his thoughts on a potential brand switch. On Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine, Apter said:

"Well, I said this on UnSKripted. And I know people yell at me, 'Hey Apter, don't you watch these shows? This guy is on this brand...' There are ways to switch brands if they wanna do it. To me, Randy Orton is the guy that has to do that. Perfect match in my opinion." [0:50 onwards]

Former SmackDown GM Teddy Long seemed to agree with Bill Apter as well. The former said:

"I have to agree with Bill (Apter). I was just gonna say that. With Randy now making his big comeback you know, that would be a perfect fit right there." [1:11 onwards]

If Randy Orton is the one who dethrones the Intercontinental Champion, then the build-up to a feud between them would be well-worth watching. It would be interesting to see if Orton can get into Gunther's mind, given how strong he is mentally.