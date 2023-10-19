"HOW IS RONDA HIGHER THAN HER?" - WWE fans react to 36-year-old's ranking on PWI Women's 250

WWE fans are unhappy with a 36-year-old superstar being ranked seven spots behind Ronda Rousey on PWI's Women's 250 list.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet has been out of action since her MMA Rules match against Shayna Baszler at WWE SummerSlam. Baszler picked up the victory in the match, and Rousey has recently hinted at retirement on social media.

Pro Wrestling Illustrated's Women's Top 250 list has been released, and Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley has come in at number one. Bianca Belair was ranked at 3, and Ronda Rousey was ranked 22nd on the list. However, NXT Women's Champion Becky Lynch is ranked seven spots behind Rousey at number 29, and WWE fans are not happy on social media.

Wrestling fans shared their thoughts on X after the rankings were revealed, and many felt that Becky Lynch deserved to be higher than 29 on PWI's Women's 250 list this year.

Some fans disagreed with Ronda Rousey being ranked higher than The Man and shared their thoughts on social media as well.

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell believes Ronda Rousey will return to the company

Legendary wrestling manager Dutch Mantell believes Ronda Rousey will eventually decide to return to the promotion down the line.

Rousey is a UFC legend and had a very successful tenure as a WWE Superstar. The 36-year-old teamed with Kurt Angle to defeat Triple H and Stephanie McMahon at WrestleMania 34. She won the Women's Royal Rumble match in 2022 and captured both the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships during her time as a superstar.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell claimed that Rousey will eventually get the itch to return to the ring and will wind up returning to the company down the line.

"I think she'll come back in a year or two. She'll get itchy, and that'll be it." [26:34 - 26:40]

Becky Lynch captured the NXT Women's Championship for the first time in her incredible career last month by defeating Tiffany Stratton. It will be interesting to see which superstar will be able to capture the title from Becky Lynch down the line.

