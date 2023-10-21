How did Jey Uso bring back deja vu moment on SmackDown? What you might have missed

On the latest edition of SmackDown, Jey Uso made a surprise appearance. During a segment of the Friday Night Show, John Cena was involved in a brawl against Solo Sikoa. That's when Sikoa's brother and stablemate, Jimmy Uso, attacked Cena from behind.

However, just when Jimmy thought things were going well for him and Sikoa, a masked man dressed in black jumped from the crowd and attacked Jimmy. After a successful attack, the man turned out to be Jey Uso himself.

By pulling off this act on SmackDown, Jey Uso has stolen a page from history. At SummerSlam months ago, he was close to beating Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. However, at the time, Jimmy jumped him in a similar attire, costing the match.

Hence, Jey Uso's act on SmackDown this week might have made him feel extremely good. However, for Jimmy Uso, his actions came back to haunt him. Given that the twins have attacked each other on RAW and SmackDown this week, it will be interesting to see how this story progresses.

Wrestling veteran believed Jey Uso should have opened RAW this week

Since moving to RAW, Jey has experienced great success. On the red brand, Jey won the Undisputed Tag Team Championship, a title he once held with his brother Jimmy. Given his success, Jey often gets big spots on the red brand.

However, on this week's episode of RAW, Sami Zayn got a great spot as he opened the season premiere of RAW. While Zayn's segment was enjoyed by many, as per wrestling veteran Bill Apter, WWE fumbled by booking Zayn to open.

As per Apter, the Stamford-based promotion should have given the honor to Jey Uso. On Sportskeeda's UnSkripted, Bill Apter said:

"I love, as a worker, as a wrestler, Sami Zayn. But do I open up the show with Sami? Is he strong enough without Kevin Owens to open up that show, the season premiere? [...] I probably might have opened it up with Uso instead of Sami Zayn," the wrestling veteran said. [From 17:30 - 18:00]

While Jey did not open RAW, the 38-year-old is expected to be involved in major storylines leading up to Survivor Series. It will be interesting to see how WWE books Jey and his brother Jimmy leading up to the Premium Live Event.

