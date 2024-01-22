How John Cena and 10-time WWE champion's botched Royal Rumble finish led to Vince McMahon injuring himself

John Cena was the top superstar under Vince McMahon-led WWE. The Cenation Leader also gave his former boss a lot of trouble at a Royal Rumble event years ago. Let’s take a look back at how a major botch involving Cena and a 10-time champion led to Vince injuring himself.

Cena and Batista were the final two in the men's rumble match at Royal Rumble 2005. The Animal was supposed to win the match by eliminating Cena, but a miscommunication between the opponents caused them to land outside of the ring at the same time.

A furious Vince McMahon entered the ring but blew both his quad as he tried to get up. Despite being in terrible pain, Vince showed his toughness by playing along with the shenanigans and ordered the match to continue.

While the boss was being carried to the back by the officials, Batista did what he was meant to do originally. The Animal planted Cena with a spinebuster and sent him over the top rope. He’d go on to win the World Heavyweight Championship from Triple H in the main event of WrestleMania 21.

What did Vince McMahon tell Pat McAfee about his infamous injury?

The injury at Royal Rumble 2005 turned out to be worse that many would’ve thought. As it turned out, Vince McMahon had to learn to walk again during his rehab. Here he is, telling Pat McAfee the same during their 2022 interview:

"Actually, I've blown the left one out twice, that was very unique. Not too many people can sever their quad tendons at the same time, that takes talent. Because you have no use of your legs at all, when you sever your quad tendons, and again both of them at the same time, you can't walk, you can't stand, you can't anything, so you have to learn how to walk all over again." (3:42.20)

The interview was one of the rare occasions Vince was seen opening up on many issues outside the WWE cameras. Fans can find out more about that interview with Vince here.

