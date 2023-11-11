How could Kevin Owens' recent disciplinary action result in multi-time champion's return at Survivor Series? Exploring all aspects

In the recent edition of WWE SmackDown, Kevin Owens faced suspension due to violating the no-physicality rule set by General Manager Nick Aldis during his role as a commentator on the Blue brand. This development could potentially pave the way for Randy Orton's return at Survivor Series WarGames.

The unfolding scenario may involve Sami Zayn attempting to negotiate with Kevin Owens to be the fifth member of his team for Survivor Series WarGames against the Judgment Day faction. Despite Owens being interested in aligning with his best friend, Nick Aldis could intervene, citing Owens' suspension and preventing him from participating until further notice.

This ruling would eliminate Owens from contention as the fifth member, opening the door for Randy Orton's comeback at Survivor Series 2023. Speculations have been circulating regarding Orton's long-awaited return, with Survivor Series being seen as the ideal location for his comeback.

The strong friendship between Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton further enhances the possibility of the American Nightmare calling upon his friend to join him against the Judgment Day faction in the double-structure match.

The unfolding events at Survivor Series WarGames amid Kevin Owens' suspension by SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis will undoubtedly add intrigue to the storyline. Additionally, it will be intriguing to discover who will be the fifth member of the babyface team in this highly anticipated WarGames match.

Kevin Owens is already rumored to have a major feud on SmackDown in the near future

Recent reports from a few weeks ago hinted at a potential feud between Kevin Owens and Logan Paul on the Blue brand. With Paul now holding the United States Championship, it suggests that a future US title feud between these two is likely if plans come to fruition.

Also, several weeks ago, the company dropped a potential hint of a rivalry between Owens and Paul, seemingly confirming speculation about their upcoming showdown. However, with Owens currently suspended by Nick Aldis on the recent edition of the Blue brand, it appears that the match between the Maverick and the Prize Fighter is now delayed and will not take place at this year's Survivor Series Premium Live Event.

For those unaware, Survivor Series 2023 is set to take place on Saturday, November 25, 2023, at the Allstate Arena in the Chicago suburb of Rosemont, Illinois.

It will be interesting to see when the YouTube sensation will make his first appearance in the company after becoming the United States Champion and who he will face for his first title defense.

