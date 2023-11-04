How did LA Knight accidentally tease his next opponent on SmackDown before Crown Jewel? Major clue hidden in plain sight

LA Knight kicked off the final SmackDown before Crown Jewel. The Megastar cut a promo on his title match this Saturday before being interrupted by the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. He might’ve subtly teased his next opponent during the segment.

For those who may’ve missed it, LA Knight said he was here to finish and not start something. This could be a reference to Cody Rhodes’ “finish the story” line and can potentially lead to a match between The Megastar and The American Nightmare at a future WWE event.

Rhodes is currently feuding with The Judgment Day and Damian Priest. The American Nightmare will collide with Damian Priest in singles competition tomorrow night at Crown Jewel. The match comes two weeks after Priest destroyed Rhodes’ ankle on WWE RAW.

Here’s how a feud between Cody Rhodes and LA Knight can potentially play out. Damian Priest could try to cash in his contract on Roman Reigns during the match. Rhodes arrives to prevent the cash-in because he wants to dethrone the Tribal Chief.

The distraction costs Knight his title match against Reigns in Saudi Arabia, protecting both the champion and the challenger. Fans can check out the complete card for the PLE here.

What happened after LA Knight and Roman Reigns came face to face on SmackDown before Crown Jewel?

Roman Reigns interrupted LA Knight during the opening SmackDown segment tonight. The pair came face-to-face 24 hours before Crown Jewel. The Tribal Chief said he didn’t expect The Megastar to step up in his absence.

He also said this’ll be the closest to Knight will get to the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Knight said he’s been the fastest-rising star on the roster in recent memory and will dethrone Reigns tomorrow night.

Nick Aldis and the referees arrived to separate the pair before they could brawl with each other. It remains to be seen if Knight will topple Reigns for the top title tomorrow night.

