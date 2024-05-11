How did Logan Paul subtly hint at his WWE feud with Cody Rhodes a long time ago? Major clue hidden in plain sight 

Logan Paul vs. Cody Rhodes has been announced as a Champion vs. Champion match for the upcoming King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event. The event will emanate live on May 25, 2024, from the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

WWE fans honestly did not expect The American Nightmare's second title defense to be against the Maverick. However, it seems that Logan seemingly hinted at the possibility of this match back in January 2023.

A pattern has been noticed between Paul's Impaulsive podcast and his matches at the premium live events. It started with Seth Rollins, who appeared on the current United States Champion's podcast in July 2023 and had a match against him at WrestleMania 39. Next, Randy Orton appeared on Logan's podcast in December 2023 and battled the Maverick at WrestleMania XL. Even Roman Reigns appeared on his podcast in September 2022 and the duo competed against each other at the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event in November of that year.

Talking about Cody Rhodes, he appeared on Paul's Impaulsive podcast in January 2023, and now, they are going to lock horns at the 2024 King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event. It seems that whoever appears on Logan's podcast, becomes a rival of the social media sensation. Fans might want to keep an eye on his podcast following the upcoming premium live event to possibly get a hint about the Maverick's next challenger.

WWE is yet to finalize the stakes for Logan Paul vs. Cody Rhodes

As of now, both Logan Paul and Cody Rhodes have claimed that they will walk out of the 2024 King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event with each other's championship belts. However, it is still not clear if this is a Winner Takes All match.

During the segment, The American Nightmare did mention carrying two belts but was interrupted by the Maverick. Considering the premium live event is still two weeks away, the Stamford-based promotion can change its direction or work with stakes that do not put Rhodes' title run in jeopardy.

If it is a Winner Takes All match, Cody Rhodes will become a Grand Slam Champion if he defeats United States Champion Logan Paul at the 2024 King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event.

