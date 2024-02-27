How long ago was Sami Zayn’s last singles WWE win? Analyzing the streak broken on RAW

On the recent edition of Monday Night RAW, Sami Zayn won a match after a long time. He wrestled arch-rival Shinsuke Nakamura in the first match of the red brand. While many did not expect much, Sami shocked fans by beating the Japanese superstar.

This victory will be necessary for the Canadian superstar to book a place at WrestleMania 40. However, apart from that, another reason why this win was crucial for Zayn is that with this victory, the 39-year-old has registered his first singles win since November 2023.

Before Nakamura, the last time Sami Zayn won a singles match in the Stamford-based promotion was against JD McDonagh at the WWE Crown Jewel 2023 Kickoff show.

His last singles win on RAW before Nakamura came against JD McDonagh on the August 14, 2023 edition of the red brand. Since then, Zayn has lost every TV match he has competed in until this week.

It will be refreshing for Zayn to get back in the winning column as WWE approaches WrestleMania.

Kevin Owens recently spoke about his tag team reign with Sami Zayn

At WrestleMania 39, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn joined forces to beat The Usos for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship. This was a massive moment for the duo, who had a successful reign until Damian Priest and Finn Balor defeated them.

Before Elimination Chamber 2024, Alex McCarthy of Mail Sport asked Kevin Owens about his thoughts on the title reign he and Sami Zayn had. Owens shook his head and jokingly asked for another question before answering.

"Me and Sami worked our a**es off to give main events on RAW every week that had people going wild and we succeeded, and I'm not one to toot my own horn, I really am not, but I think Sami and I did a lot of special things as champions that went under the radar because they weren't on pay-per-views. They weren't under the big bright lights. They were usually on RAW."

Owens and Zayn indeed had a great run as the tag team champions. It will be interesting to see if WWE decides to bring them back together at some point in the future.