How many WWE stars will be in the 2023 Money in the Bank Ladder Match?

Set to take place on Saturday, July 1, at The O2 Arena in London, WWE Money in the Bank 2023 will be the 14th edition of the namesake event. The Premium Live Event is already in the history books for being the first to be held in England after Insurrextion in June 2003. This year's event is also expected to sell 10,000+ tickets compared to 2022.

Last year, seven competitors fought to retrieve the briefcase from the top of the ladder. Austin Theory was a surprise addition to the men's match. He later became the first superstar to cash in for a non-world title. Liv Morgan won the women's match and she cashed in the briefcase successfully on that very night.

WWE is now following the traditional method for the 2023 Money in the Bank. Six superstars will compete in the ladder matches, but there could be some last-minute surprise additions.

The six-man ladder match idea was first incorporated in 2005 at WrestleMania 21, where Edge won the coveted briefcase that gives the holder the right to challenge a champion anytime in a full calendar year.

Ladders will be placed ringside and competitors would need to position them perfectly in the middle of the squared circle to have maximum chances to grab the briefcase. Obviously, some have tried risky shortcuts. The multi-star showdown often focuses on extreme action due to the stakes involved.

Apart from that, a few title showdowns could also be booked for July. More on that here.

Which WWE Superstars are qualified for the 2023 Money in the Bank Ladder match?

This week on RAW, two women qualified for the 2023 Money in the Bank briefcase showdowns. Becky Lynch triumphed over Sonya Deville despite Chelsea Green's constant interference.

Meanwhile, Zoey Stark withstood Natalya's Sharpshooter and eventually defeated the veteran with the help of a distraction by Trish Stratus.

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse Zoey Stark has been on Raw for less than a month. She is already in a rivalry with Becky Lynch & aligned with Trish Stratus.



WWE must be extremely high on her. Zoey Stark has been on Raw for less than a month. She is already in a rivalry with Becky Lynch & aligned with Trish Stratus.WWE must be extremely high on her. https://t.co/Unjrd9VQHn

Currently, three male and female wrestlers have punched their tickets to the London event. Below is a list of the qualified names.

Men's Ladder Match

Ricochet

Shinsuke Nakamura

LA Knight

Women's Ladder Match

Zelina Vega

Becky Lynch

Zoey Stark

This week's SmackDown will host four qualifying matches for the 2023 Money in the Bank ladder match. Damage CTRL and one-half of the Brawling Brutes will be in action.

