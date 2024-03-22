How did Randy Orton make his comeback after forgetting his lines mid promo? Revisiting the segment

Randy Orton has been one of the best WWE Superstars of all time and has offered some unforgettable wrestling moments in the ring. He is also a great storyteller and has received high praise for his mic skills. Still, there was a time that he forgot his lines.

On the RAW after WrestleMania 29 in 2013, The Viper confronted Sheamus in the ring. At one point, Randy Orton forgot his lines during the promo and started walking over the ring, eventually approaching Sheamus to ask what his line was. The Celtic Warrior said something inaudible to him, and Orton continued his promo.

It was quite an awkward moment for the two wrestlers and the fans, but it doesn't come as a surprise since both RAW and SmackDown are scripted shows, and WWE Superstars have to remember their lines when they do a promo in the ring or backstage.

After Orton remembered his lines, he confronted Sheamus and issued a challenge to the Big Show.

Expand Tweet

Logan Paul recaps build-up to triple threat match with Randy Orton and Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 40

Logan Paul cost Randy Orton the opportunity to win at Elimination Chamber and challenge Seth Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40. Thus, it didn't come as a surprise that The Viper targeted him in the weeks after the Premium Live Event, which led to their match at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Still, this will not be a one-on-one match, as Kevin Owens came to the aid of Orton and confronted Paul, which led SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis to make it a triple threat match for the United States Championship.

Earlier in the week, Logan Paul gave a recap of how this match was built and shared his confidence that he would defeat both Orton and Owens.

"Randy Orton RKO’d me and eliminated me from the Elimination Chamber. What did I do? What anyone would do. I faked a back injury on the edge of the cage. Then when Randy was about to win, I knocked him out with brass knuckles. Fast forward two weeks, Randy Orton, out of nowhere, RKOs my business partner [KSI]. Now I’m mad. That’s assault, brother. Then [at SmackDown], we had Orton. I was about to punch him in the face. In comes the human bowling ball Kevin Owens...I don’t care (about the Triple Threat), Logan Paul is not getting gangbanged," Paul said on a TikTok video.

If The Viper stands tall at 'Mania and defeats KO and Paul, he will become United States Champion for the second time in his career.

Cody Rhodes was NOT A MISTAKE. Go back to the day he was born by clicking HERE