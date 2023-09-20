How could Randy Orton's WWE return heavily impact current SmackDown star’s future? Major twist explored

Randy Orton’s WWE return seems closer than ever. The Viper was reportedly training at the Performance Center this week. It is possible that he could show up on SmackDown instead of RAW to kick off a feud with a top star.

The star in question is none other than LA Knight. If Randy Orton returns to SmackDown, he could begin a feud with Knight, leading to a heel turn for the Megastar. With that said, WWE is unlikely to drop the ball by turning him because he is one of the most over stars on the blue brand.

The Slim Jim Battle Royal winner reportedly hasn’t agreed to the new offer WWE approached him with during the build to SummerSlam 2023. The latest update on Knight’s contractual situation was that he and WWE were "far apart" in reaching a deal.

The 40-year-old star concluded his feud with The Miz on SmackDown last Friday. He defeated The A-lister with the BFT in their rematch from Payback. Knight cut a promo after the match, vowing to go after gold.

If Randy Orton does return to SmackDown, he may not need to feud with LA Knight. The Viper could go after any superstar on the blue brand. He could reignite his feud with Rey Mysterio over the United States Championship.

When was the last time Randy Orton had a match with Rey Mysterio?

Randy Orton and Rey Mysterio had a red-hot feud in 2006. Rey had won the Rumble 2006, and Orton cost him his opportunity at the world title by winning the match at No Way Out 2006.

Nonetheless, Rey won the World Heavyweight Championship in a triple-threat match against Orton and Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 22. He later dropped the title to Booker T at Great American Bash 2006.

Rand Orton and Rey Mysterio’s last match against each other took place at the WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs pay-per-view event on December 16, 2018. The iconic luchadore won the Chairs Match against the Viper.

Fans will have to wait to see if the former rivals will meet again in the ring somewhere down the line.