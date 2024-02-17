How did The Rock's WWE return change Roman Reigns' behavior? Exploring the future of The Bloodline

The Rock returned to WWE with the hopes of giving the WWE Universe the biggest main event in WrestleMania history by taking on Roman Reigns. However, the fans didn’t accept that change, and pushed for Cody Rhodes to finish his story. Even though Rhodes vs. Reigns is confirmed, The Brahma Bull is still taking matters into his own hands.

It so happens that Roman Reigns introduced The Rock as the newest member of The Bloodline. The Great One cut an epic promo, where his heel nature was captured. However, this was the first time The Tribal Chief stood silently while another member of The Bloodline cut such a fiery promo.

Well, it so happens that Roman Reigns might be falling in line, and becoming a better Tribal Chief to The Bloodline since The Rock has arrived. It goes without saying that The Brahma Bull has a bigger influence on The Samoan Dynasty, and is the eldest amongst all of them. In terms of hierarchy as elders, The Rock is the real chief of The Bloodline.

Roman Reigns’ change in behavior was noticeable when he arrived at the arena on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown. He got out of the car and immediately acknowledged Jimmy Uso with a smile and hug, which he hadn’t done before. Usually, he ignores Jimmy Uso and walks by while Uso and Solo Sikoa follow him. In fact, even Jimmy Uso was taken aback by the sudden change in Reigns’ ways.

The Rock and The Bloodline’s segment was supposed to be longer

What fans witnessed on WWE SmackDown was a condensed version of the actual promo. Ideally, Paul Heyman was supposed to cut a fiery promo to put over The Rock before The Great One arrived at the arena.

Unfortunately, sources revealed that time constraints didn’t allow for the same, and right after Reigns handed the mic to Heyman, Rock’s music hit.

The Great One has claimed that he will do whatever it takes to ensure Cody Rhodes leaves WrestleMania 40 with a crushing defeat.