How did Triple H’s ease on WWE rules lead to massive signing in 2024?

SmackDown Superstar Karl Anderson recently made a revelation on how Triple H managed to bring Tama Tonga to the WWE a few weeks ago. Tonga stunned wrestling fans when he made his debut last Friday and attacked Jimmy Uso to become the newest member of The Bloodline.

Anderson said that he was allowed by The Game to participate in a couple NJPW events back in 2023, even though he had signed with WWE. This apparent easing of rules let him inform Triple H about Tonga's status with the Japanese company and that is how the negotiations between Triple H and the 41-year-old wrestler started.

"After my Tokyo Dome match in 2023, which Triple H let me do because we signed back with WWE and I was still a champion in New Japan. And he still allowed me to go back and do two more dates with New Japan Pro-Wrestling with no issue at all. I remember texting Triple H and telling him that Tama Tonga's contract is coming up and I think Tama is a full-blown can't-miss if you ask me. And he wrote back right away. It took a year to get it done but, like I said, I'm a big believer in things happening for a reason," Karl Anderson said during an appearance on the Busted Open Radio on Tuesday. (H/T - Wrestling Observer)

Anderson and Tonga spent several years together in NJPW, while Anderson's final match in NJPW was against Tonga for the NEVER Openweight title at Wrestle Kingdom 17. Tonga, meanwhile, moved to the Japanese company in 2010 and stayed there for 14 years.

Karl Anderson says Tama Tonga had no idea about his WWE debut

Now a member of The Bloodline, Tama Tonga was backstage on the April 12 episode of SmackDown, but had no idea that he would make his debut on the main roster during the show.

This is what Karl Anderson said, adding that he was 'proud' of how the 41-year-old wrestler performed in his first WWE live TV appearance.

"He had no clue he was going to debut that night either, which is kind of WWE-style. They'll bring you in and then you gotta debut. It was pretty fun to just watch my friend and brother go through the fact that he knows he's about to go on live national television for the first time ever, really. I'm proud of him. I think he knocked it out of the park," Anderson said. (H/T - Wrestling Observer)

Following his debut, it remains to be seen what role Tonga will have on The Bloodline, with Solo Sikoa apparently taking over after Roman Reigns' brief departure.

