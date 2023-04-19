How does Trish Stratus stay fit at 47? Looking at the WWE RAW star's secret to still being great in the ring

Trish Stratus recently addressed her heel turn on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW. She demanded respect for her contributions to the women's division and fired shots at Becky Lynch.

The former women's champion, dressed all in black like a heel, stated that she is not a sidekick, nor does she look like one.

"I'm not a nostalgia act. I'm not your childhood fantasy and I damn sure am nobody's sidekick. I am the most important figure in the history of WWE and I am here to make sure none of you forget it," she said.

Trish's powerful presence and raw athletic ability are definitely her most dangerous attributes due to her consistent training.

Regarding her lifestyle, the 47-year-old has continued to stay fit outside the ring and has shared many videos about her fitness routines. She posted on her Instagram page that during the pandemic, she lost a lot of motivation to continue her usual grind.

The break was welcome, but after focusing for a year on continued late-night workouts, Stratus believed she was at peak fitness. The Hall of Famer dedicated a lot of her time to yoga, sharing multiple posts performing a variety of difficult positions. She even opened up her own yoga studio in Canada called Stratusphere.

"Decide where you want to be and don't stop until you get there. Be relentless in your pursuit of your best self." Trish Stratus

Trish is at the top of her game, with nothing seeming to be able to get in her way. From her recent actions, it's clear that Trish Stratus is back to her villainous best and Lita and Lynch will have to step up to her challenge. It is speculated that they may get that shot at SummerSlam.

The WWE Universe shares their thoughts on Trish Stratus's heel turn

For the first time in 18 years on RAW, Trish Stratus has turned heel, shocking fans everywhere. After an already-established career, this is a unique move for the former Women's Champion, but it could showcase a whole new depth to her character. This might mean a long-term feud may be brewing between Stratus, Lynch, and Lita.

On the April 10 episode of RAW, the Hall of Famer secretly attacked Lita backstage to become Lynch's replacement partner in a tag team title match. During the bout, Stratus got pinned and the belts were won by Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. Although Lynch looked disappointed with the result, she was seen supporting Stratus. However, when Lynch's back was turned, Trish attacked her and left her laying in the ring.

Fans flocked to Twitter to share their mixed reactions:

Alex R. @AlexTheGreatzz



#RAW #WWERAW #WomensTagTitles When you hate to see Trish Stratus turn heel but you remember that Becky Lynch vs Trish Status is going to be a great match. When you hate to see Trish Stratus turn heel but you remember that Becky Lynch vs Trish Status is going to be a great match.😂😂 #RAW #WWERAW #WomensTagTitles https://t.co/R21VWbBUz7

Mat Lucas @MathewLucas never could have imagined a trish stratus heel turn in 2023 but i'm here for it #WWERaw never could have imagined a trish stratus heel turn in 2023 but i'm here for it #WWERaw

Matt Wintner @MattWintner Saw Trish Stratus trending. Haven’t watched #WWERaw in 20 years. Her promo & heel turn is perfection. Suddenly I’m interested. Stratus is a legend & legit badass. There is no woman’s division w/out her. Saw Trish Stratus trending. Haven’t watched #WWERaw in 20 years. Her promo & heel turn is perfection. Suddenly I’m interested. Stratus is a legend & legit badass. There is no woman’s division w/out her.

🫥* @MookieRhodes #WWE @TonyKhan @TripleH It is very sad when a 47 year old Trish Stratus’ heel turn is the best women’s storyline in American pro wrestling… Do better TK and Trips. This is down right stinky. #AEWDynamite It is very sad when a 47 year old Trish Stratus’ heel turn is the best women’s storyline in American pro wrestling… Do better TK and Trips. This is down right stinky. #AEWDynamite #WWE @TonyKhan @TripleH

While many are enjoying Trish Stratus' new side, others believe a different storyline could have been a better play. Regardless, with Backlash right around the corner, it will only be a matter of time before Lynch rises to the challenge.

Did a WWE Hall of Famer just say that AEW storylines are for 8-year-olds here

Poll : 0 votes