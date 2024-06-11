How did WWE acknowledge popular TNA name on RAW? Exploring potential signing

RAW commentator Pat McAfee hinted at WWE pulling off another surprise TNA star's appearance soon. He spoke at the start of tonight's episode when Damian Priest interrupted Drew McIntyre to open the show.

Pat McAfee used the opportunity to tease fans with the line 'Say his name, and he appears.' This is the famous opening line of TNA star Joe Hendry's theme song and could indicate that the Scottish star is WWE-bound.

The Stamford-based promotion has struck a partnership with the Nashville-based company. It started on NXT when TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace was announced as NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez's challenger at Battleground.

Drew McIntyre was recently asked about Joe Hendry, and RAW's Scottish Psychopath said 'he believed in him.' He spoke glowingly of his fellow countryman amid the 'buzz he's caused' and how he's 'deserved a big opportunity for a long time.' He told Cultaholic:

"I do believe in Joe Hendry. I do. He’s doing awesome and I'm very, very proud of him... I'm sure it's just going to keep going up and going up. The sky's the limit. He can do it all."

There was speculation that Joe Hendry would appear at NXT Battleground on Sunday (June 10). He was absent from the PLE, but WWE's next event is Clash at the Castle, which takes place in his homeland of Scotland on Saturday (June 15).

"Credit to our business" - TNA's Joe Hendry hails WWE RAW star Drew McIntyre

Joe Hendry was proud to hear of Drew McIntyre's assessment of his current run in TNA. The two know each other from their time in ICW and WhatCulture Pro Wrestling.

The Prestigious One dubbed the RAW star a leader by alluding to their time working together on the independent circuit. He told Cultaholic:

"Drew is just an absolute credit to our business...he was the leader, he lifted the shows... He has just earned every ounce of success that he has. So for him to say that about me, it means an incredible amount. And in the same way that he's showing leadership in WWE, I wanted to step up and do what he's doing and I want to do it in TNA."

It remains to be seen whether fans will be able to see the Scottish duo lock horns or partner up in the near future. An appearance from the reigning TNA Digital Media Champion at Clash at the Castle would send Glasgow into meltdown.

