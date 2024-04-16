How did WWE bring back popular star's former gimmick on RAW?

WWE's 'New Era' led by Paul 'Triple H' Levesque has allowed several RAW and SmackDown Superstars to reintroduce old personas. Pete Dunne has shaken off his Butchness while Paul Ellering reunited with the Authors of Pain.

Sheamus became the latest superstar to take WWE fans back in time after he returned to action on the red brand. The Celtic Warrior has been absent for eight months due to a shoulder injury.

However, the Sheamus fans were treated to wasn't the one that led The Brawling Brutes stable. That theme song and his look were replaced as The Celtic Warrior went back to his old ways.

The 46-year-old entered the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada to his iconic 'Written in My Face' theme song. The song was produced by Jim Johnston, meaning the Irish Warrior wasn't handed a new theme by WWE's current music team Def Rebel.

Expand Tweet

Sheamus also donned his cross pendant necklace which was a trademark of his, particularly during the start of his career. He beat Ivar in a hard-earning victory to cap off a memorable return.

The Celtic Warrior celebrated his victory by heading to ringside and hugging RAW commentators Michael Cole and Pat McAfee. His return has instilled a ton of nostalgia with fans.

Sheamus could become a Grand Slam Champion after making his return to WWE on RAW

Sheamus' shoulder injury came in August 2023 when he lost to Edge, now known as Adam Copeland, on SmackDown. That will go down as The Rated-R Superstar's last match in WWE as things stand. The Celtic Warrior was a worthy final opponent for the AEW TNT Champion but he's still got work to do in the Stamford-based company.

The four-time WWE World Champion was targeting becoming a Grand Slam Champion before his injury. He missed out on the one title that evaded him, the Intercontinental Championship, at WrestleMania 39 in a Triple Threat match against then-champion Gunther and Drew McIntyre.

However, Sheamus could now target Sami Zayn if the Underdog from the Underground retains his title tonight against Chad Gable. The Irish superstar appeared to be a babyface during his return match but he's shockingly turned heel throughout his career.

Sheamus will certainly have the backing of Triple H if he were to pursue the Intercontinental Championship. The Game spoke glowingly in 2016 of the superstar he beat at WrestleMania 26:

"I’ve known Sheamus for a long time, he’s amazingly dedicated, just trains hard and is a sponge for the business." [H/T 411Mania].

Expand Tweet

The 2012 Royal Rumble winner is now a veteran in the locker room who can help the younger stars of the new era shine. He'll also want to leave a lasting legacy and becoming a Grand Slam Champion could well be on his agenda.

Poll : Should Sheamus win the Intercontinental Championship? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback