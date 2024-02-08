How is WWE changing the narrative for Cody Rhodes' WrestleMania 40 opponent? Update on site stirs uproar

As we are on the road to WrestleMania 40, Cody Rhodes has emerged as one of the biggest superstars in the Stamford-based promotion. The American Nightmare has been the talk of the town among the fans since the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, which witnessed the return of the Rock. This resulted in a massive outrage among the fans and a massive social media trend of #WeWantCody.

Later, this social media trend started in the WWE events, where fans reacted negatively to the People's Champion whenever they got the chance. Even in the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Cody Rhodes received a heartwarming reaction from the fans in the arena with the chants of 'We Want Cody.' It seems like the company is planning something else for Rhodes at this year's WrestleMania.

The potential belief arose after the recent development on the WWE's official website, where they seemingly trying to implant a huge narrative for Cody Rhodes. Fans noticed that the segment on the previous episode of SmackDown, which featured Roman Reigns, the Rock, and the 2024 Men's Rumble Winner, is titled:

"The Rock stepped up to Roman Reigns as Cody Rhodes refused to fight Reigns at #WrestleMania."

Here, the word refused seemingly clarifies that the American Nightmare denied locking horns against the Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 40, and The Great One had not stolen his potential spot in this match. This further indicates that Cody will likely face Seth Rollins at this year's WrestleMania.

Moreover, during his segment on SmackDown, Cody also mentioned that he would not finish his story at this year's WrestleMania, which seemingly prompted the company to use the word refuse in the video title. Nevertheless, many fans have still shown their displeasure with this narrative.

Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, and The Rock are set to appear at the WrestleMania Kickoff Press Event

Amid this recent buzz, WWE has also announced a WrestleMania Kickoff event set to take place on Thursday, February 8, in Las Vegas. The company has announced an iconic showdown between The Rock and Roman Reigns.

Besides this, names like Cody Rhodes, Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, and Seth Rollins are also announced for this special event.

There is a belief that the Stamford-based Promotion may announce some of the WrestleMania matches during this event. This might include the official confirmation for the clash between Reigns & Rock at WrestleMania 40.

