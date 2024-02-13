How is WWE commemorating the Kansas City Chiefs' back to back Superbowl wins? Analyzing the momento

WWE took part in the celebrations of the Kansas City Chiefs after the team defeated the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in last night's Super Bowl LVIII. The moment the team pulled themselves into a victory has been rewatched by fans all across the globe, and it’s been quite the celebration for Chiefs fans.

WWE released a Super Bowl LVIII Legacy title belt to mark this victory. The side plates have the Chiefs’ logo, and the belt is available for purchase in the official shop along with Fanatics.com. The Stamford-based promotion came out with a press release to announce this drop.

In 2023, WWE and the NFL formed a multi-year licensing deal. The Stamford-based promotion made the deal to create NFL-inspired legacy title belts for the teams, with the official colors and branding. This is the first time the pro wrestling promotion and the football league have ever had a licensing agreement.

Superstars Bayley, Jimmy Uso, and Naomi attended the game alongside Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks). Meanwhile, Baron Corbin, Kofi Kingston, and others took to social media to share their excitement about the Super Bowl and the Kansas City Chiefs’ victory.

WWE is preparing two major premium live events

The world of sports entertainment is gearing up for WrestleMania 40. Titanland has already started building the match card, with the kickoff press conference reaching record-breaking views.

The company added star power to the event by bringing back The Rock and aligning him with the most famous superstar of the current era: Roman Reigns.

Apart from WrestleMania 40, the company is preparing for the Elimination Chamber as well. The results of Elimination Chamber matches will have an implication on what goes down at The Show of Shows.

Fans can expect the Road to WrestleMania to become much more intense after Elimination Chamber results are out!

