How did WWE give away a massive spoiler on Damian Priest's title reign?

Damian Priest is in a big role in WWE. He is the reigning World Heavyweight Champion, a title he won at the biggest event of the year: WrestleMania 40. He did so by cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase.

Since then, fans have been speculating about what kind of reign would Priest have. He successfully defended the belt against Jey Uso, but many believe his time as champion could come to an end sooner rather than later.

Those who think The Archer of Infamy may have a short reign on top in WWE may have their theories validated based on the new Clash at the Castle: Scotland poster that was recently released.

It features Drew McIntyre as the leading man, which likely indicates that he will be in a key match on the show, perhaps even dethroning Priest. This means WWE may have spoiled a major title change.

With CM Punk out of action, the biggest possible match for The Scottish Psychopath next month would be with Damian Priest with the World Heavyweight Championship on the line. Drew, in front of his home country fans, battling for a world title would make a lot of sense from a booking standpoint.

Just two years ago, Drew was in the nearby country of Wales, doing the same exact thing against Roman Reigns. McIntyre lost that time around, but there's possibly no way WWE and Triple H would put him in a position to fail again, which all but guarantees a title change if the two clash at the event.

Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre could continue feuding to WWE SummerSlam

The story makes a lot of sense. Priest cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase on Drew McIntyre after The Scottish Psychopath defeated an injured Seth Rollins to win the prized title. There was also some antics with CM Punk in between, of course.

Supposing that The Archer of Infamy were to lose his title to The Scottish Warrior at WWE Clash at the Castle: Scotland, it could be realistic that it would be the first proper match of a multi-premium live event feud that could extend as far as The Biggest Party of the Summer.

In fact, it could even be a three-event series. If their first proper match is at Clash at the Castle: Scotland, the two talented performers could then meet again at Money in the Bank in Canada in July.

This could then make WWE SummerSlam the conclusion of their rivalry. Regardless, there is a very real chance that The Archer of Infamy will lose his prized title soon. Whether it leads to a feud from there remains to be seen.