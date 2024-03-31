How did WWE give a subtle nod to a 13-year-old CM Punk segment on SmackDown?

Last week CM Punk announced his presence at WrestleMania 40 despite being injured and said that looked forward to his role as commentator.

On the latest edition of SmackDown, AJ Styles went on a rant about LA Knight. He said he was convinced that his WrestleMania XL opponent was in the building, despite the ban imposed by Nick Aldis. Styles turned out to be correct when Knight attacked him, disguised as a security personnel. This seemed befitting as The Megastar first appeared on WWE television in 2011 as a member of the security staff to separate CM Punk and Kevin Nash. That was the year, Punk was firing all cylinders at the WWE administration which ultimately led to the pipe-bomb promo.

It is not unusual for stars to make brief appearances and take on small roles before becoming an active part of the roster. From being extras in entrances, minor acting roles, and the most popular being a security staff member.

AJ Styles and LA Knight are not going easy on each other. The Phenomenal One blames the 41-year-old star for replacing him at Fastlane 2023 and taking over his title opportunity while Knight hasn't forgiven Styles for costing him a win at the Men's Elimination Chamber Match when he was attacked with a steel chair by Styles that finally led to his elimination.

LA Knight might face the repercussions for going against WWE Official's orders

After LA Knight showed up at AJ Styles' house recently, the latter immediately took action and reached out to SmackDown GM, Nick Aldis. The former WWE Champion gave an ultimatum that he would not show up for SmackDown if Knight was permitted inside the building. Aldis gave in with much resistance and announced that the 41-year-old was banned from SmackDown.

WWE stars are known for their rebellious nature and for going against officials and their orders. LA Knight might be fined and punished for his sneak attack on Styles in this week's episode of the blue brand. However, on the other hand, Nick Aldis has a longstanding history with Styles which started years before WWE, in addition to Knight being a face, he could end up siding with The Megastar and dismiss his act of defiance.

The updated WrestleMania XL match card after yesterday's episode of SmackDown looks stacked. The list seems almost complete except for the finalization of Rey Mysterio's tag team challenge issued to Santos Escobar and Dominik.

The Rock and Roman Reigns were absent from the show, thus, building up the intrigue for the final week before The Showcase of the Immortals. Jade Cargill made her official SmackDown debut and will compete next weekend in a six-woman tag team match teaming up with Bianca Belair and Naomi to take on The Kabuki Warriors and Dakota Kai of Damage CTRL.

