How did WWE personality remember Bray Wyatt at Payback 2023? Heart-touching gesture shared on social media

The wrestling world was shocked when WWE star Bray Wyatt passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, August 24th. Nobody expected the extremely talented and creatively gifted superstar to pass away, especially at just 36 years old.

Condolences to his family and tributes instantly poured in from fans, wrestlers, and others involved or around the wacky world of pro wrestling. WWE ultimately held a tribute show in honor of Wyatt and Terry Funk the following day on Friday Night SmackDown. NXT and RAW also featured tributes to the former world champion.

While those were the official tributes to Wyatt courtesy of WWE, others have continued to honor The Eater Of Worlds. One such person to do so is long-time employee and former in-ring talent Byron Saxton. On top of paying tribute to Bray on social media, he did something special at Payback.

Saxton wore a bracelet that spelled out "Bray" in gold lettering, which was accompanied by two heart images. While the tribute wasn't obvious to the viewers at home, it showed that Byron is keeping his old friend and co-worker close by even in his passing. The commentator also gave fans a peek at his tribute via his Instagram Story.

The legendary Bray Wyatt had a lasting impact on World Wrestling Entertainment and its fans. Still, it has become clear over the past week or so that his impact on those who knew him personally was even stronger.

Kevin Owens honored another fallen legend at WWE Payback

As noted, Bray Wyatt wasn't the only star who passed away in August. The legendary Terry Funk sadly passed away on Wednesday, August 23rd. He was 79 years old and known for his extremely long and impressive wrestling career.

While The Funker was honored with a tribute video, a special tag team match, and a speech from Cody Rhodes, wrestlers continue to show their appreciation for him. Notably, Kevin Owens took off his shirt at WWE Payback to reveal another one underneath.

As the image above shows, Kevin wore a tee sporting the legendary world champion's face. He and Sami Zayn went on to have a wild, bloody, and chaotic fight with Damian Priest and Finn Balor, which was arguably the perfect way to honor the ECW legend.

While Kevin Owens did ultimately come up short at WWE Payback, fans will appreciate the hard work he went through and the damage done to his body. In many ways, his performance was a great example of what made The Funker special. Passion and work ethic goes a long way.

