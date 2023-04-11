How did WWE RAW plant seeds for a major feud at Backlash? Here's what you might have missed

It has been a rough couple of weeks for Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai on WWE RAW. All three members of Damage CTRL were defeated by Becky Lynch, Lita, and Trish Stratus at WrestleMania 39. Before that, SKY and Kai lost their WWE Women's Tag Team Title to Lynch and Lita.

Following WrestleMania, there was much speculation about Bayley's whereabouts after she sent a cryptic tweet stating that even the "most romantic love story comes to an end." Despite reportedly being in the building, she did not accompany her teammates on the following Monday Night RAW.

On the April 10 edition of WWE RAW, the promotion hinted at divisions within the group when Bayley was supposed to be in the Triple Threat Match to determine the number one contender for WWE RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair.

However, SKY and Kai were upset by this because they thought one of them should be given a chance since Bayley already had one, which sparked conflict within the group. Bayley immediately went to Adam Pearce to ask him to substitute one of her stablemates in the fight.

Based on what went down on the latest episode of the red brand, it could seem that Damage CTRL are inching towards a breakup, with Dakota Kai and IYO SKY slowly turning babyfaces.

IYO SKY beat Piper Niven and Mia Yim to earn the chance to challenge Bianca Belair for her crown. It seemed that although Bayley tried to be happy, she was far from pleased with how things turned out. The Role Model wanted the title opportunity for herself, but it instead went to the Genius of the Sky, and to top it all, she won.

Bayley could cost IYO SKY the WWE RAW Women's Title, cementing their feud

SKY winning could result in discontent within her, and The Role Model could cost IYO SKY her championship opportunity. Bayley could align with Trish Stratus, who recently attacked Becky Lynch and turned heel. This could also, in turn, cement SKY and Kai as babyfaces.

With a potential clash between Bianca Belair and IYO SKY likely to take place at the upcoming Backlash show, the former women's champion could stun the audience and her teammates to cost the Genius of the Sky her dream match. It could also set in motion a potential three-way tag team feud between Bayley & Stratus, Kai & SKY, and Lynch & Lita, possibly for the women's tag team titles.

Bayley is a fascinating character, and as the leader of her group, she appears to believe she should not be outclassed by the Damage CTRL tag team unit.

This could lead to a fascinating clash heading into Backlash, with the story playing out on WWE RAW in the coming weeks.

