How did WWE star Bayley befriend AEW's Mercedes Mone? Know all about their friendship through the years

Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks in WWE) has kicked up a storm in the wrestling world with her AEW debut.

Her real-life friend and WWE star Bayley was spotted at the event cheering on the 32-year-old. However, this is not the first time The Role Model has shown up in support of her friend.

When Mone made her NJPW debut last year, Bayley and Naomi were present backstage and ringside. Despite her friend's WWE departure a couple of years ago, Bayley has always been vocal about Mercedes's persistence and in-ring contributions among her other non-wrestling ventures.

The SmackDown star and Mone go way back. They became friends during their time on NXT. The former champion stated that she initially felt like the 'outcast' with Mone, as the latter was hanging out with Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch. Bayley added that their friendship bloomed amidst NXT Takeover in Brooklyn. It was also the same event where Bayley defeated Mercedes Mone to win the NXT Women's Championship.

Following this event, they started keeping in touch, texting in real life, and traveling together for wrestling shows.

Their bond soon blossomed on WWE television when they became the inaugural Women's Tag Team Champions in 2019. They won the tag team Elimination Chamber match where they called themselves 'The Boss 'n' Hug Connection.

Bayley wants to have another match with the former WWE star

Bayley and Mercedes Mone were versatile and understood what was suitable to make them popular. Eventually, it was only a matter of time before a rift would form in the tag team.

In 2020, when the duo failed to recapture the Women's Tag Team Titles, an infuriated Bayley pounced on Mone. Their rivalry escalated into an intense feud, with neither member backing down to prove their point.

The Role Model has always admired Mercedes Mone's in-ring skills and contributions. Shortly before the Royal Rumble this year, the SmackDown star highlighted how Mone's efforts in the ring were second to none and looked forward to another feud.

Mercedes Mone kicked off AEW Dynamite: Big Business with a heartfelt message for fans. She talked about her appreciation for the fans who supported her since the beginning of her wrestling journey.

