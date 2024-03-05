How did WWE star confirm his loyalty to The Bloodline on RAW? The subtle remark you probably missed

The Bloodline is one of the most dominant factions in WWE. Despite sailing through many rough storms in its career, the Samoan faction has stood strong and continues to grow with the presence of superstars like The Rock. Hence, it is natural for superstars to want to commit their loyalty to the heel faction.

During the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, it seems like a WWE star committed his loyalty to The Bloodline. The star in question is Michael Cole. In the main event of the show, Jey Uso faced Drew McIntyre in a singles match. Before the match, Pat McAfee kept shouting "YEET" while Jey was making his entrance.

Later, when Drew McIntyre landed a vicious beating on Jey Uso and screamed "YEET" in anger, Michael Cole was heard saying "No YEET." Immediately after this, the show went for a commercial break. This could probably indicate that the WWE commentator was confirming his loyalty to The Bloodline.

While the angle is speculative, and Cole's remark could be a sarcastic reference to the beating Jey received at the time, being on the good books of The Bloodline is what many superstars are looking forward to. It will be interesting to see how the Samoan faction's story continues to build up leading up to WrestleMania 40.

A WWE Superstar praised The Bloodline member for a recent achievement

As mentioned above, superstars associated with The Bloodline experienced tremendous success in their WWE careers. However, apart from the superstars, even Paul Heyman has earned more recognition. It was announced recently that Heyman would be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year.

After the announcement was made, several superstars joined in to wish the Wiseman. One superstar who did the same was B-Fab. Taking to X/Twitter, B-Fab shared that Heyman was an inspiration to all the superstars in WWE. She credited Heyman for showing stars how to deliver on the microphone.

"Such an inspiration to us all! Showing us how to TRULY deliver on the microphone 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 Well deserved @HeymanHustle," B-Fab shared.

You can check out B-Fab's tweet below:

Like B-Fab, several superstars have come out to congratulate Paul Heyman. With the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2024 ceremony set to take place during WrestleMania weekend, it will be interesting to see who inducts Heyman into the elite club. Until then, fans will be focused on the Wiseman's role leading up to WrestleMania 40.

Are you excited to see Paul Heyman getting inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame? Sound off!

