How did WWE use Nick Aldis to subtly plant the seeds of blockbuster return in the near future on SmackDown? All you need to know

Since taking on the role of General Manager on SmackDown, Nick Aldis has consistently impressed fans with his performance as an authority figure in the company. In a recent episode of the blue brand, Aldis was involved in a heated segment with Adam Pearce after Jey Uso made an unexpected appearance on the Friday Night Show, attacking Jimmy Uso in an act of revenge.

Aldis' subsequent imposition of the fine on Jey Uso hinted at a potential revival of the Brand Supremacy concept for the upcoming Survivor Series Premium Live Event.

Last year, the company introduced WarGames for Survivor Series, seemingly replacing the traditional five-on-five concept with this new format. Team Belair emerged victorious against Team Damage CTRL in an electrifying WarGames match that set the stage for the evening.

The main event saw The Bloodline triumph over The Brawling Brutes, featuring Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens in a thrilling encounter.

Expand Tweet

Both of these WarGames matches were centered around specific rivalries rather than the traditional Survivor Series format of Brand Warfare. However, with the recent tensions between the managers of the red and blue brand, it appears that WWE is returning to the classic RAW vs. SmackDown match for brand supremacy.

This time, the company is also establishing a clear purpose behind the Brand Warfare, rather than stars randomly attacking superstars of the other brand before the Survivor Series.

It will be intriguing to observe the developments in the weeks ahead between Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce, as WWE appears to be gearing up for this year's Survivor Series Premium Live Event.

For those who may not be aware, Survivor Series 2023 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, November 25, 2023, at the Allstate Arena in the Chicago suburb of Rosemont, Illinois.

Nick Aldis might be planning for another major decision soon

In the weeks ahead, Nick Aldis, in his capacity as the General Manager of Friday Nights, may make a significant decision by opting to split the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles, thereby establishing exclusive tag team titles for SmackDown.

This move could potentially result in The Judgment Day, currently holding the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles and belonging to RAW as permanent members, being required to relinquish the SmackDown Tag Team Titles.

Such a development could trigger a tag team tournament on the blue brand, leading to the emergence of exclusive tag team champions for SmackDown. This decision by Aldis has the potential to significantly impact the tag team division and create new opportunities for tag teams on the blue brand.

Expand Tweet

Fans will be eagerly watching to see how events unfold in the coming weeks, especially as Nick Aldis continues to make significant moves as General Manager, shaping the landscape of SmackDown.