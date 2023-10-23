Huge challenge, former champion dismissed? 4 things that can happen when The Judgment Day opens WWE RAW tonight

After reclaiming the Undisputed Tag Team titles last week, The Judgment Day is all set to open tonight's edition of WWE RAW. For those unaware, the company has recently announced that the villainous faction will kick off tonight's episode of the red brand. Additionally, a singles bout between Damian Priest and Jey Uso is also scheduled for later in the show.

With the company announcing The Judgment Day to open tonight's show, let's discuss four things that the faction can do on tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW.

#4. Judgment Day might dismiss JD McDonagh from the faction

One potential development that the RAW faction might undertake while opening tonight's show could involve dismissing JD McDonagh from their faction. Recent events have indicated that JD McDonagh has not been aligned with the faction, leading to potential conflicts.

It is possible that Rhea Ripley could choose to dismiss the 33-year-old star from the group, and issue a warning for him to stay out of their business.

#3. Multiple tag teams might confront the RAW faction

Another potential scenario that might unfold could involve the villainous faction facing new challengers for the Undisputed Tag Team Titles. Multiple tag teams from the RAW roster might begin to confront the faction, leading to a No. 1 contender match scheduled for later in the show.

The winner of this match could then go on to face Finn Balor and Damian Priest at Crown Jewel for the tag team titles.

#2. Cody Rhodes launches an attack on the villainous faction

Expand Tweet

With Jey Uso facing Damian Priest on the show, it opens up the possibility of Cody Rhodes and the former Right Hand Man launching an attack on The Judgment Day. This could be due to the frustration of losing the tag team titles last week, especially after Jimmy Uso aided the faction by attacking Jey.

This would also help the company generate significant heat for the match between Priest and Jey later on the show.

#1. The Judgment Day might reveal new Tag team titles

Expand Tweet

Another possible development that could unfold when The Judgment Day kicks off tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW might be the introduction of new tag team titles. Given that RAW and SmackDown have separate General Managers now, there is a strong possibility that the Undisputed Tag Team Titles might be split.

However, despite separating the titles, the company might introduce new tag team titles for the villainous faction, which will be exclusive to the Red brand. This move could pave the way for SmackDown to introduce their exclusive tag team titles as well.

