Huge WrestleMania announcement, Epic refusal - 4 Surprises that could happen this week on WWE RAW

WrestleMania is now in focus, and the show card could continue to take shape this week on WWE RAW. Several segments and matches could lead to WrestleMania-based feuds tonight as the company continues along one of the longest roads in professional wrestling.

The Miz hosts a WrestleMania edition of Miz TV, Brock Lesnar has been called out by Omos, The Women's Tag Team Championships are on the line, and a number of unannounced segments are also expected to take place.

The following list looks at just four surprises that could happen this week on WWE RAW.

#4. Carmella defeats Asuka, and pushes to be added to a WrestleMania match

Carmella has been on a decent run since making her return to WWE earlier this year and only came up short when pushing for a WrestleMania match because of Asuka. Tonight, after exchanging words on social media, the match has been set, and Carmella now has the chance to prove that she has what it takes to overcome The Empress.

If she wins, Carmella could make a claim that she should also be part of the RAW Women's Championship match at WrestleMania and push for Adam Pearce to turn it into a triple threat.

#3. The Miz announces that he will host WrestleMania 39

The Miz is set to host a huge edition of Miz TV tonight, where he has been teasing some kind of announcement. There are a number of things that The Miz could announce to the crowd ahead of WrestleMania, but it appears that him being the host of the show is a fan favorite.

The Miz has been linked to Hollywood for much of his career, and it would make sense for him to be the host of the show if The Rock is unavailable. As of writing, The Miz doesn't have a match at WrestleMania, so this would be the best use of his abilities at the biggest event of the year.

#2. Trish Stratus returns to WWE RAW

It has been weeks in the making, but tonight could finally be the night that Trish Stratus makes her return to RAW. Becky Lynch and Lita will battle Damage CTRL for the Women's Tag Team Championships night on WWE RAW, and if Bayley involves herself in the match, then a certain WWE Hall of Famer could make her presence known.

This would then lead to a six-woman Tag Team match taking place at WrestleMania, and with just under five weeks to go until the show, it would leave a decent amount of time to build up the match.

#1. Brock Lesnar refuses Omos' WrestleMania challenge

Omos shocked the WWE Universe last week on WWE RAW when he laid down a challenge to Brock Lesnar for a WrestleMania match. Twitter didn't have many positive reactions to the potential match, and the WWE Universe was not happy.

Omos has challenged Brock Lesnar to appear this week on Raw and accept his challenge, but it would be amusing if he did appear but refused to face Omos and instead decimated him on RAW.

