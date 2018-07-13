Hyderabad monsoon races to begin on July 16

Hyderabad, Jul 13 (PTI) The stage is set forthe 28-day Hyderabad monsoon racing season 2018-19, scheduled to begin at the Malakpet race course here on July 16.

A total stakesmoney of Rs 9.89 crore besides trophies worth Rs 14.74 lakh would be given away during the monsoon racing season which will conclude onOctober 29.

At the customaryseason-eve press conference last night, Hyderabad Race Club Chairman R Surrender Reddy said the stakes were expected to go up further with the division of races adding stakes offered here was the highest in the country Rs 1.88 lakh per horse.

He said the HRC would have the honour of hosting the Indian Turf Invitation Cup weekend races on March 2 and 3, 2019.

More than 20 "A" licensed trainers will race their wards and 35 licensed jockeys and apprentice jockeys will don the colours of various horse owners during the monsoon season.

Besides, leading outstation trainers and jockeys will participate during the season.

Of the 717 horses including 192 two-year-old horses, 525 will participate during the monsoon season, Reddy added.

The season's blue riband event--The Deccan Derby would be conducted on October two.

The other attractions are K Mahipathi Rao Memorial Golconda Juvenile Million (August six), The Governor's Cup (August 12), the Nizam's Gold Cup (Aug 20), the Deccan Fillies Championship Stakes (Aug 27) and the Deccan Colts Championship stakes (September three).

The President of India Gold Cup Race would be run on September nine, the Chief Minister's Cup onSeptember 14,the Melbourne Racing Club Trophy onOctober 16and the Golconda St Leger onOctober 22