"I hope Kevin Owens is ok man" - Fans concerned after WWE star seemingly suffered an injury on SmackDown

Kevin Owens seemingly injured his leg during his and Sami Zayn's tag team title defense against Pretty Deadly in the opening match of this week's SmackDown. Fans are concerned about whether it's a work or whether it's legitimate.

During the match, The Prizefighter buckled his leg while in the ring with Elton Prince. He sold his leg for the rest of the match, and it was Zayn who scored the pinfall victory for his team after delivering The Helluva Kick. It was an entertaining match, and the live crowd enjoyed it.

Many fans were concerned for KO after he seemingly injured his leg. The Prizefighter received a lot of messages online.

Check out some of the comments from the fans in a series of tweets below:

BeyondThe3Count @BeyondThe3Count #SmackDown I pray that this is not a serious injury to Kevin Owens I pray that this is not a serious injury to Kevin Owens🙏💯#SmackDown https://t.co/M0NzeXdvlR

Chiraq’s Finest 🔴🔴🔴🔴 @realadamwalls I hope Kevin Owens is ok man. Would suck to have that man actually be injured I hope Kevin Owens is ok man. Would suck to have that man actually be injured

Salvatore 🇨🇦 @SaikyoGroove I can’t tell if Owens’ ankle is actually injured, or if he’s just that damn good at selling. I really hope and pray that it’s the latter. #SmackDown I can’t tell if Owens’ ankle is actually injured, or if he’s just that damn good at selling. I really hope and pray that it’s the latter. #SmackDown

Certified BBW Inspector🧸 @OptimusGrind__ I hope Kevin Owens injury is a work and he not really hurt #SmackDown I hope Kevin Owens injury is a work and he not really hurt #SmackDown

Lucas Shelton @KhoroShogun If Kevin Owens is indeed injured, he still put on a helluva show. I don’t know how wrestlers do it. Leg injury? Eh I’ll keep going for ten minutes and even go off the top rope. No big deal. If Kevin Owens is indeed injured, he still put on a helluva show. I don’t know how wrestlers do it. Leg injury? Eh I’ll keep going for ten minutes and even go off the top rope. No big deal.

Josh Mitchell @JoshWWEfann #SmackDown Kevin Owens took his boot off and was actually helped to the back… please don’t be injured ! #WWE Kevin Owens took his boot off and was actually helped to the back… please don’t be injured ! #WWE #SmackDown

Kevin Owens reflects on his WrestleMania 38 and 39 matches

At WrestleMania 38, Kevin Owens headlined The Grandest Stage of Them All for the first time when he collided with WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin in the latter's first match in 19 years. The two stars collided in a No Holds Barred Match, which was won by The Rattlesnake.

The following year, Kevin Owens main-evented the first night of WrestleMania 39 once again when he and Sami Zayn dethroned The Usos to win the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.

During a recent interview with Love Wrestling, The Prizefighter reflected on both matches and how they compare to each other.

“I hate doing this because it sounds like I’m trying to get out of it easily, but there’s really no words to describe either experience. The best way I can describe it is look back on both of these nights, and I kind of can’t believe they happened, that I found myself in that situation, in that spot, getting to do that, and the circumstances on both years were just so incredible," said Owens.

He added that these are the moments he will look back on after he is retired.

"I guess if one takes the absolute cake and just edges out the other one by very little, I think it’s still more unbelievable to me that I wrestled Stone Cold Steve Austin 19 years after his last match in the main event of WrestleMania... But both those moments, they’re things I’ll look back on when I’m done and think I was very, very lucky to get to experience those things," added Owens.

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn have successfully defended their title multiple times since they won it at WrestleMania. It'll be interesting to see who their next challengers will be.

Which team do you think will dethrone Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn? Sound off in the comments section below!

Sgt. Slaughter finally addresses the current, ongoing Lacey Evans controversy right here.

Poll : 0 votes